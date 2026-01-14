AUSL Unveils Home Cities

New York, N.Y. - Following a breakout inaugural season that captivated fans nationwide, the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) today announced the host cities and venues for its teams beginning with the 2026 season, marking a watershed moment for the league and for professional softball.

With teams spanning six Top 50 U.S. media markets and two of the nation's leading innovation hubs and fastest-growing cities, the announcement cements AUSL's transition to a fully city-based league and reflects the widespread resonance of softball across the United States. In addition, AUSL's national reach allows the league to authentically connect with fans across diverse regions and communities. Collectively, these markets significantly over-index in Millennial and Gen Z populations, women-led and college-educated households, and youth sports participation - all audiences that are shaping the future of professional women's sports fandom.

This milestone builds on a historic inaugural season fueled by sellout crowds, record viewership and social engagement, a strategic investment by Major League Baseball, expansion to six teams, and a multi-year media rights renewal with ESPN.

After evaluating numerous potential markets against a comprehensive set of criteria, each AUSL host city was ultimately selected for its authentic connection to softball, demonstrated support for women's sports, access to professional-caliber facilities and ability to serve as a long-term home for professional teams. Together, these markets reflect the nationwide resonance of softball and AUSL's commitment to building a league rooted in community, culture, and competitive excellence.

The six teams and their home venues are:

Carolina Blaze - Smith Family Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

The Carolinas have produced generations of elite softball talent, and Durham sits at the heart of that tradition. With a strong youth pipeline and a deep appreciation for high-level competition, the region offers an ideal home for the Blaze.

Smith Family Stadium provides a premier venue where the Blaze can connect with fans who value the growth and development of women's sports. With former Duke standouts Ana Gold and Jala Wright on the roster, the Blaze reflect the pride and passion of Carolina softball.

Chicago Bandits - The Stadium at the Parkway Bank Sports Complex in Rosemont

Chicago is one of the most passionate and knowledgeable softball markets in the country, and the birthplace of the sport itself. The return of the Bandits brand represents both a homecoming and a new chapter, blending deep regional roots with the future of professional softball.

Rosemont has served as the home of Athletes Unlimited Softball since its 2020 inception and offers an outstanding, centrally located venue for Midwest fans. Chicago is the ideal market to build the next era of professional softball, honoring tradition while pushing the sport forward.

Oklahoma City Spark - Tom Heath Field at Oklahoma Christian University in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma stands as one of the most influential softball markets in the world, with a rich culture spanning youth, collegiate, and national levels. As the home of USA Softball and the Softball Hall of Fame, Oklahoma City represents the heart of the sport.

The University of Oklahoma's storied softball history and the city's growing appetite for women's professional sports make Oklahoma City a cornerstone market for AUSL. Announced as the league's first city and joining in late 2025, the Spark deepen AUSL's central U.S. footprint while connecting with a passionate fan base. The return of hometown favorites Kinzie Hansen, Haley Lee and Sydney Romero further strengthens that bond.

Portland Cascade - Hillsboro Ballpark in Hillsboro, Oregon

The Pacific Northwest has consistently led the way in supporting women's sports, and Portland stands as the epicenter of that movement. The city offers a community that embraces innovation, inclusion, and high-level competition-making it a natural fit for AUSL and its athletes.

With a passionate fan base and a strong softball culture, the Cascade will thrive in a region where women's sports are celebrated year-round. The presence of Pacific Northwest standouts Sis Bates and Paige Sinicki further deepens the connection between the team and its fans.

Texas Volts - Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas

Texas is synonymous with softball excellence at every level, and the Volts' home reflects that legacy. Strong fan support during AUSL games last summer confirmed the region's appetite for elite professional softball, while the fast-growing women's sports community provides a powerful platform for long-term growth.

Dell Diamond offers a world-class venue and fan experience, and AUSL is proud to partner with Reid Ryan and his team to establish a premier destination for the Volts. With Texas legends including GM Cat Osterman, Head Coach Ricci Woodard and recent Longhorn standout Mia Scott, the Volts are anchored in a region that lives and breathes the sport.

Utah Talons - Dumke Family Stadium at University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City has emerged as a dynamic sports market with a strong youth softball foundation and growing enthusiasm for women's professional sports. Following sellout crowds during last season's series, the Talons return as the reigning AUSL champions, bringing momentum and excitement to the Mountain West.

The University of Utah provides an exceptional setting for the Talons and for league expansion in the region. Led by hometown hero Hannah Flippen, the Talons are deeply connected to the community they represent.

"These host cities represent the next major chapter of the AUSL's growth, ¬Â said Kim Ng, Commissioner of the Athletes Unlimited Softball League. "We are building on the momentum of a historic inaugural season by establishing franchises in markets with strong softball traditions, proven fan engagement, and the infrastructure to support a world-class professional experience. This is about creating lasting connections between our athletes, our teams, and the communities they represent, and setting up the sport of softball for long-term success at the professional level. ¬Â

The 2026 AUSL regular season will begin June 9 with an Opening Day featuring all six teams - the Utah Talons hosting the Chicago Bandits, the Carolina Blaze hosting the Portland Cascade, and the Oklahoma City Spark hosting the Texas Volts. The full 2026 schedule can be found here. At www.theAUSL.com, fans can become Founding Season Ticket Members for any of the six teams beginning today at 12 p.m. ET. Group tickets for all games are also available. Single game tickets will be available at a later date.

The AUSL playoff format will expand to include a play-in game between the second- and third-ranked teams, with the top-performing team earning a bye into the best-of-three AUSL Championship. The AUSL Championship and play-in game will take place at a neutral site to be announced at a later date. Following the AUSL Championship, a select group of players will be chosen to compete in the AUSL All-Star Cup, a high-stakes showdown held in Rosemont to crown the ultimate individual softball champion utilizing the innovative Athletes Unlimited format.

Earlier this offseason, AUSL announced a veteran leadership group of General Managers and Head Coaches across its six teams, a collective that brings six Olympic medals, 17 NCAA championships as players and coaches, and 17 NCAA All-American honors to the league. The league's original teams - the Bandits, Blaze, Talons, and Volts - will be joined by expansion teams OKC Spark and Portland Cascade, forming a six-team league that will compete beginning in 2026.

Last month, AUSL also completed its 2026 player acquisition process with a two-part Draft that aired live on ESPNU. The Draft opened with an Expansion Draft, allowing the OKC Spark and Portland Cascade to establish their rosters, followed by an Allocation Draft in which all six teams selected from a wider pool of professional athletes. In the spring, remaining roster spots will be filled through the AUSL College Draft, with selected NCAA athletes receiving Golden Tickets to join the league.

Earlier this offseason, Athletes Unlimited and ESPN announced a multi-year media rights extension that will make ESPN an official broadcast partner of the Athletes Unlimited Softball League beginning in 2026. Under the three-year agreement, ESPN will carry 50 exclusive AUSL games annually, including 47 regular-season contests and the best-of-three AUSL Championship Series. Coverage will span ESPN platforms and include a marquee game on ABC - marking the first time professional softball will air on broadcast television in the United States.

For more information, follow @theauslofficial and visit theausl.com.







