AUSL Brings the Chicago Bandits Back to Windy City

Published on January 14, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Chicago Bandits News Release







The Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) today formally announced the return of the Chicago Bandits brand, as the Windy City's newest women's professional sports team. The Bandits will host their games at the Stadium at Parkway Bank Sports Complex in Rosemont, the only ballpark in the country dedicated solely to professional softball.

The return of the Bandits brand represents both a homecoming and a new chapter, blending deep regional roots with the future of professional softball.

Rosemont has served as the home of Athletes Unlimited Softball since its 2020 inception and offers an outstanding, centrally located venue for Midwest fans. Chicago is the ideal market to build the next era of professional softball, honoring tradition while pushing the sport forward.

"Chicago has long been one of the most passionate and knowledgeable softball markets in the country, and the Bandits brand has deep roots in the region," said Kim Ng, Commissioner of the Athletes Unlimited Softball League. "As Athletes Unlimited's longtime home for softball dating back to its inception in 2020, Rosemont provides an outstanding venue and a central hub for fans across the Midwest, making it an ideal home as we build the next era of professional softball."

"We are proud to welcome the Chicago Bandits back to Rosemont and to continue our long-standing partnership with Athletes Unlimited Softball," said Brad Stephens, Mayor of Rosemont. "Rosemont has become a national home for professional softball, and bringing the Bandits brand back to the Chicago area reinforces the Village's commitment to women's sports, world-class facilities and unforgettable fan experiences."

The team will be led by General Manager Jenny Dalton-Hill, a three-time Women's College World Series (WCWS) champion at the University of Arizona, alongside Head Coach Shonda Stanton, a decorated coach at Indiana University, having guided the Hoosiers to three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, a first in program history. The Bandit's roster also features 2025 AUSL MVP Erin Coffel, pitcher Odicci Alexander-Bennett and infielder Skylar Wallace amid a lineup of world-class athletes.

This announcement follows a breakout inaugural season for the AUSL fueled by sellout crowds across the country, record viewership and social engagement and a strategic investment by Major League Baseball, as well as an offseason featuring expansion to six teams and a multi-year renewal of its media rights agreement with ESPN.

The Bandits will join the Carolina Blaze, Oklahoma City Spark, Portland Cascade, Texas Volts and Utah Talons in the six-team league, which begins play on June 9. Fans can become Season Ticket Members beginning today at 11 a.m.CT. Group tickets for all games are also available. Single game tickets will be available at a later date.

The AUSL's inaugural season in 2025 featured a touring model that brought games to 12 locations across the country, which included multiple well-attended games in Rosemont. Today's announcement marks a major milestone as AUSL transitions to a city-based professional softball league. After evaluating numerous potential markets against a comprehensive set of criteria, each AUSL host city was ultimately selected for its authentic connection to softball, demonstrated support for women's sports, access to professional-caliber facilities and ability to serve as a long-term home for professional teams. Together, these markets reflect the nationwide resonance of softball and AUSL's commitment to building a league rooted in community, culture, and competitive excellence.

For more information, follow @theauslofficial and visit theausl.com.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from January 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.