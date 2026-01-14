AUSL Brings Texas Volts to Round Rock

The Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) today announced Round Rock as the home of the Texas Volts, the state's newest women's professional sports team. The Volts will host their games at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.

Strong fan support during AUSL games last summer confirmed the region's appetite for elite professional softball, while the fast-growing women's sports community provides a powerful platform for long-term growth.

"Texas is synonymous with softball excellence at every level, and the thousands of fans that came out to enjoy the AUSL last summer proved to us that this was a market that could support a full-time franchise, ¬Â said Kim Ng, Commissioner of the Athletes Unlimited Softball League. "With a world-class venue at Dell Diamond and a fast-growing sports community, this market gives the Volts the platform to thrive and connect with fans who already live and breathe the game. ¬Â

"Athletes Unlimited Softball League has been an exceptional market partner to Express baseball and expanding our relationship in 2026 to house the Texas Volts is a natural next step, ¬Â Ryan Sanders Baseball CEO Reid Ryan said. "The energy and enthusiasm for softball in Central Texas was on full display in 2025 and we're excited to build on that momentum at Dell Diamond. ¬Â

"As the Sports Capital of Texas, it's only fitting that we house the highest level of professional softball in Round Rock, ¬Â Round Rock Mayor Craig Morgan said. "Dell Diamond has been a cornerstone of our community for over 25 years and the addition of the Texas Volts further strengthens its remarkable legacy. ¬Â

Dell Diamond offers a world-class venue and fan experience, and AUSL is proud to partner with Reid Ryan and his team to establish a premier destination for the Volts. With Texas legends including GM Cat Osterman, Head Coach Ricci Woodard and recent Longhorn standout Mia Scott, the Volts are anchored in a region that lives and breathes the sport.

The team will be led by General Manager Cat Osterman, the legendary four-time All-American at the University of Texas and three-time Olympian, alongside Head Coach Ricci Woodard, who amassed an 878-521-2 (.627) record over 25 seasons at Texas State, mentoring 102 all-conference selections, 35 all-region honorees, and six NFCA All-Americans. In addition to Scott, the Volts' roster also features national team veterans Rachel Garcia and Dejah Mulipola, and former Oklahoma All-American Tiare Jennings amid a lineup of world-class athletes.

This announcement follows a breakout inaugural season fueled by sellout crowds across the country, record viewership and social engagement and a strategic investment by Major League Baseball, as well as an offseason featuring expansion to six teams and a multi-year renewal of its media rights agreement with ESPN.

The Volts will join the Carolina Blaze, Chicago Bandits, Oklahoma City Spark, Portland Cascade and Utah Talons in the six-team league, which begins play on June 9. Fans can become Founding Season Ticket Members beginning today at 11 a.m. CT. Group tickets for all games are also available. Single game tickets will be available at a later date.

The AUSL's inaugural season in 2025 featured a touring model that brought games to 12 locations across the country, which included a four-game series at Dell Diamond that were among the highest-attended AUSL games anywhere in the country. Today's announcement marks a major milestone as AUSL transitions to a city-based professional softball league. After evaluating numerous potential markets against a comprehensive set of criteria, each AUSL host city was ultimately selected for its authentic connection to softball, demonstrated support for women's sports, access to professional-caliber facilities and ability to serve as a long-term home for professional teams. Together, these markets reflect the nationwide resonance of softball and AUSL's commitment to building a league rooted in community, culture, and competitive excellence.

