Celebrating Black History Month: Michaela Edenfield - AUSL Volts

Published on February 20, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Black History Month is an observance dedicated to honoring the culture, achievements, and contributions of Black people throughout history.

The Athletes Unlimited Softball League was founded on principles of innovation, inclusion, and excellence and is committed to promoting awareness and celebrating Black excellence. This February, the AUSL is highlighting influential Black players in softball.

Michaela Edenfield is an All-American catcher out of Florida State University from Sneads, Florida. She finished her career as a Seminole ranked second in program history for career slugging percentage (.649), third all-time home runs (54), third all-time in walks (163), and fifth all-time in RBI (202). Edenfield was a four-time All-ACC selection since starting for the Seminoles her redshirt freshman year. Edenfield rose to wider college softball recognition at the 2023 Women's College World Series as a sophomore and is known for the creative and colorful eye makeup she wears under her catcher's mask.

She is currently a catcher with the Texas Volts.

Question: How did your career at Florida State help you grow as a person?

Edenfield: Florida State helped me grow up in the best way. It stretched me mentally, emotionally, spiritually - not just athletically. I learned that confidence isn't something you wait to feel... It's something you decide to walk in, even on the days you're 0-for-4. Competing at that level taught me discipline, resilience, and how to lead with love while still holding a standard.

Q: What advice would you give to a player heading to college to play softball?

Edenfield: My advice to any player heading to college? Fall in love with the work, not just the spotlight. Your identity has to be bigger than the box score. Be where your feet are, build real relationships, and don't shrink yourself to fit in. The game will test you - but it will also reveal you. Let it make you stronger, not smaller.

Q: Everyone knows the dazzle dazzle is your iconic look, but how does it feel when you see young athletes recreating these looks?

Edenfield: Okay, first of all... I LIVE for it.

The dazzle dazzle was always about more than glitter. It's confidence. It's joy. It's showing up fully as yourself in a space that doesn't always expect that from you. So when I see young athletes rocking rhinestones, lashes, bold energy - it makes my heart so full. If me being unapologetically extra helped a little girl feel brave enough to be herself on the field? That's the real win.

Softball is supposed to be fun. And if we can hit bombs and sparkle while doing it? Even better.

Q: What is one thing that softball fans may not know about you?

Edenfield: A lot of people see the fire and the big personality - but I'm actually very reflective. I journal, I pray, and I spend a lot of time thinking about purpose beyond the game. Softball is something I do, not who I am. Staying grounded is really important to me.

Also... I'm way more goofy than people expect

The competitive switch flips on, but off the field I'm laughing 90% of the time.

