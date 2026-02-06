Celebrating Black History Month: Kelsey Stewart-Hunter - AUSL Volts

Published on February 6, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Texas Volts News Release







The Athletes Unlimited Softball League was founded on principles of innovation, inclusion, and excellence and is committed to promoting awareness and celebrating Black excellence. This February, the AUSL is highlighting influential Black players in softball.

Kelsey Stewart-Hunter is an Olympian and two-time national champion at the University of Florida. She was the 2015 SEC Player of the Year and earned Women's College World Series All-Tournament Team honors in both the Gators title runs. She holds the Florida single-season records for hits and triples as well as the career records for at-bats, runs scored, hits, triples, and total bases. After an illustrious collegiate career, Stewart-Hunter was a member of Team USA from 2014 to 2021 and won a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

She is currently an infielder with the Texas Volts.

Question: Your name is all over the record books at Florida, including winning two national championships. What was one moment from your college career that helped shape you into the woman you are today?

Stewart-Hunter: There were so many moments, but I would honestly say my freshman year, after we lost in the World Series. It was this "ah-ha" moment where I realized you create your own ceiling, and I would do anything to win a National Championship, and I pushed my mind and body to levels I didn't know possible.

Q: As a mother and elite athlete, how do you hope that you inspire other female athletes to chase their dreams of playing pro and having a family?

Stewart-Hunter: I hope I can inspire people that just because you have kids, doesn't mean that you have to stop. Just get a stroller and strap them in for the ride. Surround yourself with people and organizations that want you to win, and anything is possible.

Q: Where/who do you draw inspiration from to stay at the top of your game, both mentally and physically?

Stewart-Hunter: I mean, obviously, my kids. Sure, they have Ohtani and LeBron to look up to, but you never see the behind-the-scenes. You don't see the sweat and tears and what it takes to be elite and compete at the highest level, so it comes from wanting to show them. I want them to love the process, the grind, and as I said before, set your own ceiling or bust through that bitch and go places you didn't even know to dream of.

The Texas Volts open up the 2026 season on June 9. For tickets and more information, go to https://theausl.com/volts/







