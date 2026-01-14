Utah Talons Name Salt Lake City Home as State's Newest Pro Team

The Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) today announced Salt Lake City as the home of the Utah Talons, the state's newest women's professional sports property. The Talons will host their games at Dumke Family Stadium at the University of Utah.

Following sellout crowds during last season's series, the Talons return as the reigning AUSL champions, bringing momentum and excitement to the Mountain West.

"Salt Lake City has emerged as a dynamic sports market with a strong youth softball foundation and a growing appetite for women's professional sports," said Kim Ng, Commissioner of the Athletes Unlimited Softball League. "The University of Utah provides an exceptional setting for the Talons as we continue expanding the league's footprint in the Mountain West."

"Welcoming the Utah Talons to Salt Lake City sends a powerful message to young athletes across our region: there is a future for you here," said Erin Mendenhall, Mayor of Salt Lake City. "We're proud to be a city that invests in the kind of community support that helps both teams and people thrive."

The University of Utah provides an exceptional setting for the Talons and for league expansion in the region. With hometown hero Hannah Flippen on the roster, the Talons are deeply connected to the community they represent.

The team will be led by General Manager Lisa Fernandez, a UCLA Softball legend and three-time Olympic Gold Medalist for Team USA, alongside Head Coach Howard Dobson, the former LSU and Team USA assistant coach returns for his second season at the helm of the Talons. In addition to Flippen, the Talons' roster also features Jayda Coleman, Georgina Corrick, Megan Faraimo and Montana Fouts amid a lineup of world-class athletes.

This announcement follows a breakout inaugural season for the AUSL fueled by sellout crowds across the country, record viewership and social engagement and a strategic investment by Major League Baseball, as well as an offseason featuring expansion to six teams and a multi-year renewal of its media rights agreement with ESPN.

The Talons will join the Carolina Blaze, Chicago Bandits, Oklahoma City Spark, Portland Cascade, and the Texas Volts in the six-team league, which begins play on June 9. Fans can become Founding Season Ticket Members beginning today at 10 a.m. MT. Group tickets for all games are also available. Single game tickets will be available at a later date.

The AUSL's inaugural season in 2025 featured a touring model that brought games to 12 locations across the country, which included three games at Dumke Family Stadium that all featured sold-out crowds. Today's announcement marks a major milestone as AUSL transitions to a city-based professional softball league. After evaluating numerous potential markets against a comprehensive set of criteria, each AUSL host city was ultimately selected for its authentic connection to softball, demonstrated support for women's sports, access to professional-caliber facilities and ability to serve as a long-term home for professional teams. Together, these markets reflect the nationwide resonance of softball and AUSL's commitment to building a league rooted in community, culture, and competitive excellence.

