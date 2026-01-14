AUSL brings Carolina Blaze to Durham

The Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) today announced Durham as the home of the Carolina Blaze, North Carolina's newest women's professional sports property. The Blaze will host their games at Smith Family Stadium in Durham.

With a strong youth pipeline and a deep appreciation for high-level competition, the region offers an ideal home for the Blaze.

"The Carolinas have produced generations of elite softball talent, and Durham represents the heart of that tradition," said Kim Ng, Commissioner of the Athletes Unlimited Softball League. "Playing at Duke University Softball Stadium allows us to connect the Blaze to a region that values competition, development, and the continued growth of women's sports."

"We're beyond excited to bring the AUSL to Durham and launch the Carolina Blaze, a name that represents both the fiery energy of our fans and the trailblazing spirit that defines this community and the Carolinas," said Durham Sports Commission Executive Director Marcus Manning. "This marks another opportunity to inspire young athletes, elevate the game, and strengthen community pride. We sincerely thank Duke University for partnering with us and providing access to their world-class softball facilities in a true reflection of our "ËOne Team, One Durham' approach."

"We're excited to open up our facilities to this incredible league," said Bob Weiseman, Deputy Director of Athletics at Duke University. "We hope this inspires the next generation of athletes and gives fans across the Carolinas the opportunity to experience top-tier professional softball right here in Durham."

Duke University Softball Stadium provides a premier venue where the Blaze can connect with fans who value the growth and development of women's sports. With former Duke standouts Ana Gold and Jala Wright on the roster, the Blaze reflect the pride and passion of Carolina softball.

The team will be led by General Manager Dana Sorensen, who has a history of success in softball as both a leader at Sorensen Elite and a player at Stanford University, alongside Head Coach Kara Dill, the current coach at UT-Arlington and a familiar face in Blaze history, having served as associate head coach in the inaugural season. In addition to Gold and Wright, the Blaze's roster also features a veteran outfielder Baylee Klingler, catcher Kayla Kowalik and pitcher Keilani Ricketts amid a lineup of world-class athletes.

This announcement follows a breakout inaugural season for the AUSL fueled by sellout crowds across the country, record viewership and social engagement and a strategic investment by Major League Baseball, as well as an offseason featuring expansion to six teams and a multi-year renewal of its media rights agreement with ESPN.

The Blaze will join the Chicago Bandits, Oklahoma City Spark, Portland Cascade, Texas Volts and Utah Talons in the six-team league, which begins play on June 9. Fans can become Founding Season Ticket Members beginning today at 12 p.m. ET. Group tickets for all games are also available. Single game tickets will be available at a later date.

The AUSL's inaugural season in 2025 featured a touring model that brought games to 12 locations across the country. Today's announcement marks a major milestone as AUSL transitions to a city-based professional softball league. After evaluating numerous potential markets against a comprehensive set of criteria, each AUSL host city was ultimately selected for its authentic connection to softball, demonstrated support for women's sports, access to professional-caliber facilities and ability to serve as a long-term home for professional teams. Together, these markets reflect the nationwide resonance of softball and AUSL's commitment to building a league rooted in community, culture, and competitive excellence.







