Carolina Blaze Announce 2026 Schedule, Single Game Tickets

Published on March 23, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Carolina Blaze News Release







Durham, North Carolina - The Carolina Blaze today announced their full 2026 schedule, including game times, along with details for single-game ticket sales. Single game tickets will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, March 24, at 10 a.m. ET. The presale begins today at 10 a.m. The Blaze will open their home schedule at Smith Family Stadium at Duke University on June 9 at 5:00 p.m. ET against the Portland Cascade, marking the first opportunity for fans to experience professional softball in the Triangle.

The AUSL season will culminate with the AUSL Championship airing nationally on ABC.

The team will be led by General Manager Dana Sorensen, who has a history of success in softball as both a leader at Sorensen Elite and a player at Stanford University, alongside Head Coach Kara Dill, the current coach at UT-Arlington and a familiar face in Blaze history, having served as associate head coach in the inaugural season. With former Duke standouts Ana Gold and Jala Wright on the roster, the Blaze reflect the pride and passion of Carolina softball.

In addition to Gold and Wright, the Blaze's roster also features a veteran outfielder Baylee Klingler, catcher Kayla Kowalik and pitcher Keilani Ricketts amid a lineup of world-class athletes.

Smith Family Stadium provides a premier venue where the Blaze can connect with fans who value the growth and development of women's sports.

The Carolinas have produced generations of elite softball talent, and Durham sits at the heart of that tradition. With a strong youth pipeline and a deep appreciation for high-level competition, the region offers an ideal home for the Blaze.

The Blaze will join the Chicago Bandits, Oklahoma City Spark, Portland Cascade, Texas Volts and Utah Talons in the six-team league, which begins play on June 9.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from March 23, 2026

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