Utah Talons Announce 2026 Schedule, Single Game Tickets on Sale

Published on March 23, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Utah Talons News Release







Salt Lake City -The Utah Talons today announced their 2026 schedule, along with details for single game ticket sales. Single game tickets will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, March 24, at 10 a.m. MT. The Talons will open their home schedule at Dumke Family Stadium on June 9 at 7 p.m. MT against the Chicago Bandits, launching their title defense.

The AUSL season will culminate with the AUSL Championship airing nationally on ABC.

The team will be led by General Manager Lisa Fernandez, a UCLA Softball legend and three-time Olympic Gold Medalist for Team USA, alongside Head Coach Howard Dobson, the former LSU and Team USA assistant coach, who returns for his second season at the helm of the Talons. In addition to former Utes star Hannah Flippen, the Talons' roster also features Jayda Coleman, Georgina Corrick, Megan Faraimo and Montana Fouts amid a lineup of world-class athletes.

Salt Lake City has emerged as a dynamic sports market with a strong youth softball foundation and growing enthusiasm for women's professional sports. Following sellout crowds during last season's series, the Talons return as the reigning AUSL champions, bringing momentum and excitement to the Mountain West.

The Talons will join the Carolina Blaze, Chicago Bandits, Oklahoma City Spark, Portland Cascade, and the Texas Volts in the six-team league, which begins play on June 9.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from March 23, 2026

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