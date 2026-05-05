Talons Select 2 UCLA Bruins in 2026 College Draft

Published on May 4, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Utah Talons News Release







The Utah Talons only had two picks in the 2026 Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) College Draft and used them to add depth to the pitching staff and corner infield.

With the sixth and 12th overall picks, General Manager Lisa Fernandez selected two athletes from the UCLA softball program: Jordan Woolery and Taylor Tinsley. Fernandez couldn't be more familiar with the two; she is not only a UCLA alum but also the program's associate head coach.

Round 1, Pick 6: Jordan Woolery, Infielder, UCLA

Woolery has been on an absolute tear in her senior season, and the righty out of Walnut Creek, Calif., shows no signs of slowing down. She is ranked in the top 10 across Division 1 softball for her batting average (.513), slugging percentage (1.231), hits (80), home runs (32), and RBIs (104).

She has been a four-year contributor for the Bruins and was named the 2023 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year. Woolery has started in every game UCLA has played since she joined the program, mostly playing the corners.

Round 2, Pick 12: Taylor Tinsley, Right-Handed Pitcher, UCLA

Tinsley has been the ace for the Bruins this season, leading the team with a 26-5 record in the circle. She has logged consistent innings since her sophomore year, when she had a career-best 1.90 ERA in 147.1 IP.

She is a two-time NFCA First-Team All-West Region performer (2024, 2025) and earned All-American honors for the first time last year. As of May 4, she owns a 2.91 ERA and a .248 career opponent batting average.

The two Talons draftees will have the opportunity to sign and join the team when their NCAA season has ended. Utah opens up the 2026 season at home with a rematch of the 2025 AUSL Championship at Dumke Family Stadium against the Chicago Bandits. Tickets are on sale now .







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from May 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.