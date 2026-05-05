Volts Select Local Stars Canady, Goode in AUSL College Draft

Published on May 4, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Texas Volts News Release







The Texas Volts used their selections in the 2026 Athletes Unlimited Softball League College Draft to bring in one of the most decorated pitchers in the college game and a versatile infielder. With their top pick, General Manager Cat Osterman selected NiJaree Canady, a dominant right-handed pitcher out of Texas Tech. The Volts also added infield depth with Leighann Goode.

Round 1, Pick 2: NiJaree Canady, Right-Handed Pitcher, Texas Tech

Canady is one of the most accomplished pitchers in the current college game. She was the first recipient of a 2026 AUSL Golden Ticket.

The Texas Tech standout has built a resume that includes three first-team All-America selections, the 2024 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award, and D1Softball National Pitcher of the Year honors in 2025. She is also a two-time Honda Sport Award winner.

Canady transferred from Stanford to Texas Tech and helped lead the program to its first Women's College World Series appearance in 2025. Off the field, she became the first college softball player to receive a player-exclusive cleat with the release of her Adidas signature model, the ADIZERO Instinct 2.0 PT "NiJa".

She is currently posting a 1.30 ERA with 194 strikeouts through 135 innings in 2026.

Round 2, Pick 8: Leighann Goode, Infielder, Texas

Goode brings versatility and steady production to the infield. The Texas infielder is capable of playing multiple positions and is another consistent bat in the lineup.

She is currently hitting .377 with 46 hits and 34 RBIs through 46 games started in 2026.

Goode started all 66 games during her junior season in 2025, posting a .295 average with a .530 slugging percentage, 10 home runs, and 43 RBIs. She also made an impact defensively with a .939 fielding percentage and a career-high 124 assists.

As a freshman, Goode earned D1Softball Freshman All-America honors and All-Big 12 Second Team recognition while hitting .325 with 66 hits, 52 runs, eight home runs, and 41 RBIs. She appeared at six different positions that season, showing early defensive versatility.

The Volts' draft selections will have the opportunity to sign and join the team following the conclusion of their NCAA seasons. Chicago will open up the season on June 9 in Oklahoma City, to face the OKC Spark in a three-game series. They will make their home debut on June 18. Tickets are on sale now.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from May 4, 2026

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