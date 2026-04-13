Elevate Your Game Day Experience: Texas Volts Premium Hospitality at Dell Diamond
Published on April 13, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)
Texas Volts News Release
Get ready for an unforgettable summer of Texas Volts action! We are excited to offer exclusive Premium Hospitality options at Dell Diamond, designed to provide you and your guests with the ultimate professional sports experience.
Whether you are hosting clients, rewarding employees, or gathering with friends and family, our premium spaces offer the perfect blend of comfort, style, and world-class views.
Explore our featured hospitality options below.
The Zeigenbock Suites The perfect way to beat the Texas heat while enjoying the game in a luxurious, air-conditioned environment
20-Person Suite:
Groups of 20 - 40 Tickets
Investment: Starting at $1,557.60 per suite
Perks: 10 parking passes included
12-Person Suite:
Groups of 12 - 32 Tickets
Investment: Starting at $934.56 per suite
Perks: 6 parking passes included.
Note: Food and Beverage packages are available as an optional add-on to customize your experience.
Ziegenbock Party Deck An elevated party area adjacent to the Suite Level, featuring stunning views of Dell Diamond and the Texas sky.
Groups of 30 - 60 Tickets
Investment: $66.75 per ticket
Perks: Located down the 1st base line. Food and Beverage is included from our curated Party Area Packages Menu.
Budweiser Party Porch The high-energy choice for groups looking to soak up the summer atmosphere.
Groups of 40 - 80 Tickets
Investment: $66.75 per ticket
Perks: Elevated party space located down the 3rd base line.
Note: Food and beverage is available for purchase from our Party Area Packages Menu.
Secure Your Date Today!
Inventory for these premium spaces is limited and moving quickly. Call us at (512) 387-3799 or email us at voltsboxoffice@theausl.com to discuss availability and customize your hospitality package.
We look forward to seeing you at the ballpark!
Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from April 13, 2026
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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