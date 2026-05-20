Rachel Garcia Throws out the First Pitch at the Angels Game

Published on May 20, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Texas Volts News Release







Texas Volts ace Rachel Garcia is no stranger to throwing the first pitch of a ball game, but she had a new experience on Monday of tossing it overhand and from a mound.

Garcia threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Los Angeles Angels game against the Guardians. The SoCal native grew up not far from Angel Stadium in Palmdale, California.

Garcia won a national championship with the UCLA Bruins, where she was a four-time All-American. While in college, she won a Silver Medal with Team USA at the 2020 Olympics. Garcia is also a two-time USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year (2018, 2019).

Garcia and the Volts will open up the season on June 9 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, where they will face the Spark in a three-game series. The team will make its home debut on June 18. Tickets are on sale now.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from May 20, 2026

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