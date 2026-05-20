11 Reserve Pool Athletes Called up for the Start of the 2026 Season
Published on May 20, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) News Release
Eleven Reserve Pool Players will fill roster spots of various Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) athletes who are completing their overseas commitments during the start of the 2026 season.
The Reserve Pool is available for teams to fill roster gaps when needed, whether due to injuries or other absences. Reserve Pool athletes can be called up, compete, and earn full-time roster spots. Eleven athletes have been called up out of the reserve pool to start the season.
Here's who will join each team until players return:
Chicago Bandits
Mariah Lopez, Pitcher
Kyleigh Sand, Infielder
Amber Fiser, Pitcher
Bri Copeland, Pitcher
These athletes are filling the roster spots of Emiley Kennedy, Lexi Kilfoyl, Kat Sandercock, and Skylar Wallace to begin the season.
Carolina Blaze
Karli Spaid, Utility
Spaid will fill the roster spot of Baylee Klingler to begin the season.
Oklahoma City Spark
KK Madrey, Outfielder
Additional replacements for the Spark to fill the roster spots of Sydney McKinney, Jailyn Ford, Maddie Penta, and Alana Vawter will be announced at a later date.
Portland Cascade
Mariah Mazón, Pitcher
Kelly Torres, Utility
These athletes are filling the roster spots of Carley Hoover and Mia Davidson to begin the season.
Texas Volts
Jessica Mullins, Pitcher
Jordyn Rudd-Lee, Catcher
These athletes are filling the roster spots of Ally Carda and Dejah Mulipola to begin the season.
Utah Talons
Sarah Willis, Pitcher
Additional replacements for the Talons to fill the roster spots of Megan Faraimo and Georgina Corrick will be announced at a later date.
The 2026 AUSL season begins on June 9. Tickets are on sale now.
Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from May 20, 2026
- 11 Reserve Pool Athletes Called up for the Start of the 2026 Season - AUSL
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