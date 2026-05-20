11 Reserve Pool Athletes Called up for the Start of the 2026 Season

Published on May 20, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) News Release







Eleven Reserve Pool Players will fill roster spots of various Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) athletes who are completing their overseas commitments during the start of the 2026 season.

The Reserve Pool is available for teams to fill roster gaps when needed, whether due to injuries or other absences. Reserve Pool athletes can be called up, compete, and earn full-time roster spots. Eleven athletes have been called up out of the reserve pool to start the season.

Here's who will join each team until players return:

Chicago Bandits

Mariah Lopez, Pitcher

Kyleigh Sand, Infielder

Amber Fiser, Pitcher

Bri Copeland, Pitcher

These athletes are filling the roster spots of Emiley Kennedy, Lexi Kilfoyl, Kat Sandercock, and Skylar Wallace to begin the season.

Carolina Blaze

Karli Spaid, Utility

Spaid will fill the roster spot of Baylee Klingler to begin the season.

Oklahoma City Spark

KK Madrey, Outfielder

Additional replacements for the Spark to fill the roster spots of Sydney McKinney, Jailyn Ford, Maddie Penta, and Alana Vawter will be announced at a later date.

Portland Cascade

Mariah Mazón, Pitcher

Kelly Torres, Utility

These athletes are filling the roster spots of Carley Hoover and Mia Davidson to begin the season.

Texas Volts

Jessica Mullins, Pitcher

Jordyn Rudd-Lee, Catcher

These athletes are filling the roster spots of Ally Carda and Dejah Mulipola to begin the season.

Utah Talons

Sarah Willis, Pitcher

Additional replacements for the Talons to fill the roster spots of Megan Faraimo and Georgina Corrick will be announced at a later date.

The 2026 AUSL season begins on June 9. Tickets are on sale now.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from May 20, 2026

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