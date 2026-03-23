Texas Volts Announce 2026 Schedule, Single Game Tickets

Published on March 23, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Texas Volts News Release







Round Rock, Texas -The Texas Volts today announced their full 2026 schedule, including game times, along with details for single-game ticket sales. Single game tickets will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, March 24, at 10 a.m. CT. The Volts will open their home schedule at Dell Diamond on June 18 at 6 p.m. CT against the Utah Talons.

The AUSL season will culminate with the AUSL Championship airing nationally on ABC.

The team will be led by General Manager Cat Osterman, the legendary four-time All-American at the University of Texas and three-time Olympian, alongside Head Coach Ricci Woodard, who amassed an 878-521-2 (.627) record over 25 seasons at Texas State, mentoring 102 all-conference selections, 35 all-region honorees, and six NFCA All-Americans. In addition to Longhorn standout Mia Scott, the Volts roster also features national team veterans Rachel Garcia and Dejah Mulipola, and former Oklahoma All-American Tiare Jennings amid a lineup of world-class athletes.

Dell Diamond offers a world-class venue and fan experience, and AUSL is proud to partner with Reid Ryan and his team to establish a premier destination for the Volts. Texas is synonymous with softball excellence at every level, and the Volts' home reflects that legacy. Strong fan support during AUSL games last summer confirmed the region's appetite for elite professional softball, while the fast-growing women's sports community provides a powerful platform for long-term growth.

The Volts will join the Carolina Blaze, Chicago Bandits, Oklahoma City Spark, Portland Cascade and Utah Talons in the six-team league, which begins play on June 9.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from March 23, 2026

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