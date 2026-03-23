OKC Spark Announce 2026 Schedule, Single Game Tickets

Published on March 23, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Oklahoma City Spark News Release







Edmond, Oklahoma -The OKC Spark today announced their full 2026 schedule, including game times, along with details for single-game ticket sales. Single game tickets will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, March 24, at 10 a.m. CT. The Spark will open their home schedule at Tom Heath Field on June 9 at 6 p.m. CT against the Texas Volts.

The AUSL season will culminate with the AUSL Championship airing nationally on ABC.

The team will be led by General Manager Kirk Walker, the legendary UCLA assistant coach, who has helped guide the Bruins to seven Women's College World Series (WCWS) titles, and will be joined by Head Coach Amber Flores, who leads the Spark and has built a reputation for winning in the Sooner State. In addition to former UCLA All-American Maya Brady, the Spark roster features former Oklahoma Sooner stars Kinzie Hansen, Haley Lee and Sydney Romero, amid a lineup of world-class athletes.

The Spark will join the Carolina Blaze, Chicago Bandits, Portland Cascade, Texas Volts and Utah Talons in the six-team league, which begins play on June 9.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from March 23, 2026

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