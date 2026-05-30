Kinzie Hansen Announces She's Expecting First Child

Published on May 29, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Oklahoma City Spark News Release







Oklahoma City Spark catcher Kinzie Hansen announced she's expecting her first child with her husband, Kobie McKinzie. The Oklahoma star shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday.

The pair said 'I do' on January 31, 2026, and met as athletes at the University of Oklahoma. McKinzie was a linebacker for Sooners Football, while Hansen was a catcher on the softball team.

Hansen was a four-year contributor at OU from 2020 to 2023, earning NFCA All-American honors twice. She won the 2023 Johnny Bench Award for Best College Softball Catcher and left Norman with three national titles.

The catcher has been a fixture for the Spark and is also a member of Team USA.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from May 29, 2026

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