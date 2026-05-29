Bandits Ink Jocelyn Erickson to Rookie Contract

Published on May 29, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Chicago Bandits News Release







Florida Gators catcher Jocelyn Erickson signed with the Chicago Bandits on Friday. Erickson was the team's first selection in the 2026 Athletes Unlimited Softball League College Draft.

Erickson has been the mainstay for the Florida Gators for three seasons. Her well-rounded skills earned her the 2024 NFCA Division I Player of the Year award and SEC Player of the Year. Erickson's senior season was her best yet offensively, logging a .400 average, .810 slugging percentage, and .518 on-base percentage in her 63 starts. She was recently named to the 2026 Softball America First Team All-American and was a 2026 USA Softball Player of the Year Top-25 Finalist.

The two-time Rawlings Gold Glove Award winner will be another reliable option for the Bandits behind the dish. She can also play first base.

Chicago will open up the season on June 9 in Salt Lake City, Utah, to face the Utah Talons in a three-game series. They will make their home debut on June 13. Tickets are on sale now.

Savanna Collins is the Senior Reporter for the AUSL. You can follow her on Instagram @savvyco.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from May 29, 2026

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