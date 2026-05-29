Portland Cascade Signs Arizona State Pitcher Kenzie Brown

Published on May 29, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Portland Cascade News Release







The Portland Cascade have officially signed right-handed pitcher Kenzie Brown after selecting the Arizona State standout in the 2026 Athletes Unlimited Softball League College Draft.

Brown arrives in Portland following another dominant season in the circle for the Sun Devils, continuing one of the most productive pitching runs in the country over the last two years. Arizona State's season came to an end in the Austin Super Regional, where the Sun Devils fell to Texas in Game 3.

Brown finished the 2026 season with an 18-8 record and a 2.29 ERA across 36 appearances and 27 starts. She threw 168 innings, allowed 55 earned runs, and struck out 266 batters while earning NFCA Second Team All-American honors along with All-Big 12 First Team recognition.

She was also named the Big 12 Softball Tournament MVP after helping lead Arizona State through the conference tournament and earned three Big 12 Pitcher of the Week honors during the season.

One of Brown's biggest performances of the year came early in the season when she struck out 13 Oklahoma batters on Feb. 5, becoming the first opposing pitcher to record double-digit strikeouts versus the Sooners in a single game since 2024. She followed that outing with 12 strikeouts versus Northwestern, marking back-to-back home starts with 10-or-more strikeouts. She reached a season high of 16 strikeouts versus Grand Canyon in April and finished with 12 double-figure strikeout outings on the year.

Brown built on a breakout 2025 campaign in which she earned NFCA First Team All-American honors after posting 19 wins and 289 strikeouts in 174.1 innings. Her 11.60 strikeouts per seven innings ranked first in the Big 12 and second nationally that season.

The right-hander received an AUSL Golden Ticket from broadcaster Holly Rowe earlier this spring, officially recognizing her selection into the 2026 AUSL College Draft pool before Portland later secured her rights during the draft.

Brown now joins a Cascade pitching staff that continues adding high-level collegiate talent ahead of the 2026 AUSL season.

The Cascade will open the season on June 9 in Durham, North Carolina, against the Carolina Blaze in a three-game series. They will make their home debut on June 18. Tickets are on sale now.

Siera Jones is the digital media reporter at Athletes Unlimited. You can follow her on Instagram and X @sieraajones.







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