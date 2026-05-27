Cascade Signs Arizona Catcher Sydney Stewart

Published on May 27, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Portland Cascade News Release







The Portland Cascade signed its second-round draft pick on Thursday, adding Arizona catcher Sydney Stewart to the roster.

Stewart received an Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) Golden Ticket in March and was announced as a selection by the Cascade during the 2026 AUSL College Draft Show in May.

Stewart finished her collegiate career with the Wildcats as the 2026 Big 12 Conference Player of the Year. She tallied 20 home runs, 62 RBIs, and a 1.453 OPS. Stewart was also named to the First-Team All-Big 12 and was a Top 25 finalist for USA Softball's Collegiate Player of the Year. Before joining the Arizona softball team, Stewart played two years at the University of Washington.

Stewart is one of four college draftees that the Cascade selected this season, the most of any AUSL team.

The Cascade will open the season on June 9 in Durham, North Carolina, against the Carolina Blaze in a three-game series. They will make their home debut on June 18. Tickets are on sale now.

Savanna Collins is the Senior Reporter for the AUSL. You can follow her on Instagram @savvyco.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from May 27, 2026

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