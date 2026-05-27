Bandits Sign Stanford Infielder Taryn Kern

Published on May 27, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Chicago Bandits News Release







The Chicago Bandits signed their first rookie for the 2026 season, adding Stanford infielder Taryn Kern. Kern was the team's second pick in the Athletes Unlimited Softball League College Draft earlier this month.

Kern has been the everyday second baseman for the Cardinal the past three seasons. In her senior campaign, she posted her best offensive numbers with the program, batting .385 with a .897 slugging percentage and 1.428 OPS. Last year, she tied a program record with 19 home runs. She earned NFCA All-West Region Second Team honors and was named All-ACC Third Team as a junior.

Kern previously earned NFCA All-America Second Team honors as a freshman at Indiana in 2023, along with Big Ten Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year recognition after hitting .404 with 23 home runs.

Chicago will open up the season on June 9 in Salt Lake City, Utah, to face the Utah Talons in a three-game series. They will make their home debut on June 13. Tickets are on sale now.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from May 27, 2026

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