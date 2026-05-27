Oregon Utility Amari Harper Signs with OKC Spark

Published on May 27, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Oklahoma City Spark News Release







The Oklahoma City Spark have signed third-round draft pick Amari Harper.

Harper is a utility player from the University of Oregon who had a standout senior year with the Ducks. She was a unanimous selection for All-Big Ten First Team after recording a .396 average with 61 total hits, 10 doubles, two triples, and 15 home runs. Harper slugged .779 on the year.

She was near perfect in the field, with only two errors in her 55 starts. Harper primarily played outfield for the Ducks, but also has experience at first base and second base. Her collegiate career began at Texas A&M, where she played three seasons and earned 2025 All-SEC Second Team honors.

Harper will play alongside Oregon softball assistant coach Sydney Romero. She is one of three rookies the Spark selected in the 2026 AUSL College Draft.

The Spark will open up the season on June 9 at home versus the Texas Volts in a three-game series. Tickets are on sale now.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from May 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.