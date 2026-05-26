Belmont Pitcher Maya Johnson Signs with the OKC Spark

Published on May 26, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Oklahoma City Spark News Release







After leaving her mark on Belmont Softball, pitcher Maya Johnson's career will continue with the Oklahoma City Spark. Johnson was the third overall pick in the 2026 Athletes Unlimited Softball League College Draft, and now that her collegiate career has come to an end, she has inked a rookie contract with the Spark.

Johnson led the Bruins to the Tuscaloosa Regional after winning their second consecutive Missouri Valley Conference Championship. They went undefeated in their three tournament games in Carbondale, Illinois, and outscored their opponents 16-1. Johnson and Belmont's historic season came to an end in regional play after falling to No. 1 seed Alabama and the University of South Carolina Upstate.

A native of Columbia Station, Ohio, Johnson finishes her career as one of the most dominant and decorated athletes in school history. A top-10 finalist for the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award, Johnson ranks among national leaders in nearly every statistical category, including strikeouts, strikeouts per seven innings, strikeout-to-walk ratio, earned run average, WHIP, complete games, and shutouts.

Johnson was the first mid-major player to receive an AUSL Golden Ticket, and she will join an experienced OKC pitching staff.

The Spark will open up the season on June 9 at home versus the Texas Volts in a three-game series. Tickets are on sale now.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from May 26, 2026

Belmont Pitcher Maya Johnson Signs with the OKC Spark - Oklahoma City Spark

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.