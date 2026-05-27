Amanda Lorenz Announces She's Pregnant with First Child

Published on May 27, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Texas Volts News Release







Texas Volts outfielder Amanda Lorenz has announced she's expecting her first child with her husband, Griffin Mazur, Clemson University baseball coach.

The accomplished and experienced Volts veteran shared the news on Tuesday on Instagram.

"My husband and I are so excited to announce that we are expecting! We are very thankful for the AUSL and the Volts for their support as I take this summer off during my pregnancy," Lorenz said. "Excited to have a new fan in the stands next season! Go Volts!"

The pair said 'I do' on December 9, 2023, and were high school sweethearts. Mazur played at UC Irvine while Lorenz was at the University of Florida. Lorenz was the 2018 SEC Player of the Year, 2016 NFCA Freshman of the Year, and a four-time All-American. She ranks among the Gators' career record books in 16 different statistical categories.

Lorenz is not only a fixture of the Volts lineup but a member of Team USA.

Volts General Manager, Cat Osterman, expressed her support and excitement for the two.

"We are so excited for Amanda and Griffin as they begin this new chapter. From our very first conversation with Amanda, we made it clear that we are here to support her however we can," Osterman said. "AUSL's pregnancy policy is truly incredible, allowing athletes to embrace motherhood while continuing to pursue their professional dreams. We'll be eagerly awaiting the arrival of baby Mazur and Amanda's eventual return to the Volts as a mom."







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from May 27, 2026

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