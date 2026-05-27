Watley & Fernandez to Coach 2026 AUSL Pro Game at LLSWS

Published on May 27, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) News Release







SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. - Professional softball players will once again be making their way to Greenville, North Carolina, this August for the 2026 Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) Pro Game at the Little League Softball® World Series (LLSWS), Presented by DICK'S Sporting Goods. But this year will feature a unique twist as Olympic gold medalists Natasha Watley (now an AUSL advisor) and Lisa Fernandez (Utah Talons General Manager) will be taking the diamond as head coaches, bringing two additional role models to the field in front of hundreds of young Girls with Game®. While only a limited number of tickets are available to attend alongside the LLSWS participants, fans are encouraged to tune in to this year's event, which is set to take place on Wednesday, August 5, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

This annual event gives participants of the LLSWS an opportunity to not just watch competitive softball played by their role models, but more importantly, gives two days of direct interaction between the Little League Softball Region Champions and the professional athletes from the AUSL. From high-five tunnels and dance-offs on the field to time spent hanging out in the Players' Lounge and Dining Hall, the experience these Girls with Game have is all possible thanks to the strong partnership that Little League® and AUSL have established over the years.

"Role models play such an important role in the growth and development of young female athletes, and there are no better role models for our players than the athletes of the AUSL. Since this event first began in 2023, we have seen firsthand the impact that this experience provides to not just our World Series participants, but also to the AUSL athletes themselves," said Patrick Wilson, Little League President and CEO. "Together, we have been at the forefront of the growth of the game of softball at every level, and our partnership has demonstrated the importance that creativity and innovation have on the game as we look ahead to the next generation. We are all looking forward to having both Natasha and Lisa join the star-studded roster that will be joining us in Greenville this summer."

Taking place following the conclusion of the AUSL regular season, this year's event will feature a single game between two teams of AUSL players, divided geographically by East and West Region, with both teams vying for a chance to take home the AUSL Pro Game Championship Banner - a representation of the banner the LLSWS champions take home each summer. Final rosters for this year's event will be announced later this summer.

"One of the most important ways we continue to grow softball is by creating real connections between young players and the athletes they look up to," said AUSL Commissioner Kim Ng. "The experience these girls have at the Little League Softball World Series goes far beyond watching a game, as they will have the opportunity to interact directly with some of the best players in the world and see a future for themselves in the sport. We're proud to continue building this event alongside Little League and creating moments that can have a lasting impact on the next generation."

Learn more about the guest coaches for this year's event, and their influence on the youngest level of the game:

Natasha Watley

A four-time All-American, 2003 NCAA WCWS Champion, and two-time Olympic Medalist (2004 Gold, 2008 Silver), Natasha Watley remains one of the most influential figures in the game of softball, becoming the first Black woman to play for the United States in the Olympics and today continues to serve as a motivational speaker, philanthropist, broadcaster, and pioneer to grow the game as a whole. A true champion who has succeeded at every level she has played, Watley now hopes to pass on her expertise in softball, team building, and leadership to the next generation of girls and women through public speaking, coaching, and her foundation.

"What makes this partnership between the AUSL and Little League so special is that these girls don't just get to watch professional softball - they get to spend real time around AUSL athletes, ask questions, and see firsthand what a future in the sport can look like," said Watley. "I remember how meaningful those moments of connection were for me growing up, and it's incredibly rewarding to now help inspire the next generation while continuing to grow the game through the AUSL."

Lisa Fernandez

Currently serving as the Associate Head Coach at UCLA and the AUSL General Managers of the Utah Talons, Lisa Fernandez is an icon in the softball world with a resume that is highlighted by three Olympic Gold Medals for Team USA Softball (1996, 2000, 2004). In addition to her role at the collegiate and professional level, Fernandez continues to give back to the younger divisions of the game with pitching and defensive clinics that focus on both the skills of the sport and the mental side of the game.

"One of the things I'm most excited about is the opportunity to bring the energy and competitiveness of the AUSL directly to these young players at the Little League Softball World Series," said Fernandez. "Events like this are important because they connect the next generation to the highest level of the game while reinforcing the fundamentals, passion, and love of softball that continue to drive the sport forward."

Both the AUSL Pro Game and the LLSWS are once again presented by DICK'S Sporting Goods, showcasing the organization's investment in the game of softball as a whole and its investment in women's sports. During the AUSL Pro Game over the last two years, the DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation has also stepped up to the plate with a $25,000 Sports Matter Grant donation to a local Little League program, furthering their commitment and helping provide opportunities and experience for Little Leaguers and their families.

The AUSL Pro Game is one of the many benefits that the partnership between Little League and AUSL offers each year, dating back to when the league first launched in 2020. Together, the two industry-leading organizations remain committed to bringing together Little League Softball players and the world's best softball athletes to grow excitement around the game and increase both accessibility and racial diversity in the sport.

The 2026 LLSWS is set to take place on August 2-9, 2026, in Greenville, North Carolina. To learn more about this year's schedule and what you need to know for your trip to this year's event, visit LittleLeague.org/WorldSeries.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from May 27, 2026

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