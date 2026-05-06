Sydney Sherrill Throws out Ceremonial First Pitch at Phillies Game

Published on May 6, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Oklahoma City Spark News Release







Oklahoma City Spark infielder Sydney Sherrill made a special appearance at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday night, taking part in pregame activities before the Philadelphia Phillies' 9-1 win over the Oakland Athletics.

Sherrill spent time with the Phillies during bullpen sessions before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch to Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto. The moment also featured a connection to home, as both Sherrill and Realmuto are Oklahoma natives.

The visit marked another Major League Baseball appearance for an Athletes Unlimited Softball League player ahead of the 2026 AUSL season. Sherrill is set to compete with the Spark this summer for the fifth straight year, in what will be the team's first season since joining the AUSL.

Sherrill and the Spark will open up the season on June 9 in Oklahoma City, where they will face the Texas Volts in a three-game series. Tickets are on sale now.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from May 6, 2026

Sydney Sherrill Throws out Ceremonial First Pitch at Phillies Game - Oklahoma City Spark

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