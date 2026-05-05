OKC Spark Select Johnson, Goold, Harper at AUSL College Draft

Published on May 4, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Oklahoma City Spark News Release







The Oklahoma City Spark built strength in the circle and added a versatile bat during the 2026 Athletes Unlimited Softball League College Draft. With their picks, General Manager Kirk Walker selected Maya Johnson, Peja Goold, and Amari Harper.

Round 1, Pick 3: Maya Johnson, Left-Handed Pitcher, Belmont

Johnson is a high-level left-handed option in the circle. The Belmont standout became the first mid-major player to receive an AUSL Golden Ticket.

She has put together a dominant 2026 season, highlighted by a perfect game to open the year. Johnson owns a 25-2 record with a 0.72 ERA through 184 innings, allowing minimal earned runs while piling up strikeouts at one of the highest rates in the country.

Johnson is coming off a 2025 season where she went 24-6 with a 1.52 ERA across 207 innings and 366 strikeouts. She threw 23 complete games with 11 shutouts and earned Missouri Valley Conference Pitcher of the Year and Tournament MVP honors, along with NFCA First Team All-America recognition.

Round 2, Pick 10: Peja Goold, Right-Handed Pitcher, Mississippi State

Goold is another experienced arm and has been one of the most effective pitchers in the country throughout her senior season at Mississippi State.

She holds a 2.13 ERA across 138 innings in 2026, along with 15 wins and three saves, while limiting opposing hitters' production at the plate.

Goold's season has included a no-hitter and multiple strong outings versus ranked opponents. Before transferring to Mississippi State, she built a decorated career at Chattanooga, earning Southern Conference Pitcher of the Year honors in back-to-back seasons and recording a 25-win campaign as a junior.

Round 3, Pick 14: Amari Harper, Utility, Oregon

Harper brings versatility and production to the lineup. The Oregon utility player can contribute at multiple positions while adding power at the plate.

She is currently hitting .401 with 57 hits, 47 RBIs, and 15 home runs through 51 starts in 2026, while maintaining a perfect fielding percentage.

Harper earned All-SEC Second Team honors in 2025 after hitting .421 with a .536 on-base percentage and a .698 slugging percentage. She recorded eight home runs, 11 doubles, and 51 RBIs that season and put together a 22-game on-base streak.

Before transferring to Oregon, Harper appeared in 154 career games at Texas A&M, compiling a .364 batting average with 22 doubles, nine home runs, and 85 RBIs.

The Spark's draft selections will have the opportunity to sign and join the team following the conclusion of their NCAA seasons. The Spark will open up the season on June 9 at home versus the Texas Volts in a three-game series. Tickets are on sale now.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from May 4, 2026

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