Blaze Select Pickens, Atwood, Kennedy in 2026 College Draft

Published on May 4, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Carolina Blaze News Release







The Carolina Blaze used their selections in the 2026 Athletes Unlimited Softball League College Draft to add a high-level arm and impact bats. With their picks, General Manager Dana Sorensen selected Karlyn Pickens, Reese Atwood, and Dakota Kennedy.

Round 1, Pick 1: Karlyn Pickens, Right-Handed Pitcher, Tennessee

Pickens is a prime selection for the Blaze with a proven arm in the circle and elite velocity. The Tennessee right-hander received her AUSL Golden Ticket from Olympian Jennie Finch, adding a shining moment to an already stellar career.

Pickens is a back-to-back SEC Pitcher of the Year and earned conference Freshman of the Year honors in 2023. She has also been named an NFCA First Team All-American twice.

Read More: Karlyn Pickens signs first NIL deal with the AUSL

She gained national attention after setting the NCAA record for fastest pitch at 79.4 mph last season. Pickens helped lead Tennessee to the Women's College World Series semifinals in 2025 and continues to be one of the most dominant arms in the country.

She has a 13-7 record with a 1.44 ERA and 154 strikeouts through 112 innings in 2026.

Round 2, Pick 7: Reese Atwood, Catcher, Texas

Atwood is a powerful bat and a solid option behind the plate. The Texas catcher has been one of the most productive hitters in the country and continues to build off a historic junior season.

She is currently hitting .357 with 51 hits, 16 home runs, and 54 RBIs through 49 games in 2026.

Atwood led Texas in multiple offensive categories during her junior season, including RBIs, home runs, total bases, and OPS. She became the first player in program history to record multiple 20-home run seasons while earning NFCA Catcher of the Year and the Johnny Bench Award.

Read More: Longhorns catcher Reese Atwood is a pitcher's best friend

She also made her mark on the international stage after earning a spot on the 2025-26 U.S. National Team Down Under Series roster.

Round 3, Pick 16: Dakota Kennedy, Outfield, Arkansas

Kennedy can bring consistency and power to the Blaze outfield. The Arkansas transfer has made an immediate impact in her senior season.

She is currently hitting .343 with 46 hits, 14 home runs, and 43 RBIs through 45 games in 2026, while adding speed on the basepaths and solid defense in the outfield.

Kennedy recorded a standout performance earlier this season, hitting three home runs in a single game versus Kansas. Before Arkansas, she built a strong resume at Arizona, earning back-to-back NFCA Third Team All-America honors and All-Conference recognition.

She hit .444 in the 2025 season and followed a breakout 2024 campaign, where she batted .400 and earned a Rawlings Gold Glove.

The Blaze's draft selections will have the opportunity to sign and join the team following the conclusion of their NCAA seasons. Carolina will open the season on June 9 at home versus the Portland Cascade in a three-game series. Tickets are on sale now.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from May 4, 2026

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