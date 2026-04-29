AUSL to Host Signature Series at Durham Bulls Athletic Park, June 25-27

Published on April 29, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Carolina Blaze News Release







Durham, N.C. -The Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) will bring professional softball to one of the country's most recognizable venues this summer with the AUSL Signature Series at Durham Bulls Athletic Park, featuring the Carolina Blaze hosting the defending AUSL Champion Utah Talons from June 25-27.

The three-game series marks a significant moment for the league's second season, pairing two of its top teams in a nationally visible setting. Game times are set for Thursday, June 25, at 7 p.m. ET; Friday, June 26, at 6 p.m. ET; and Saturday, June 27, at 2 p.m. ET, with the opener and series finale both airing on ESPN. Tickets are available here.

"Durham Bulls Athletic Park is one of the most iconic settings in baseball, and it provides a great stage for our players and for fans across the region to experience professional softball," said AUSL Commissioner Kim Ng.

The series will feature a full slate of in-game promotions and fan engagement opportunities throughout the weekend, including youth clinics, themed nights, giveaways and postgame fireworks. Highlights will include:

June 25 will feature Little League Night & postgame fireworks presented by GameChanger and an MLB PlayBall Clinic

June 26 will feature College Night, presented by Mizuno and a cowbell giveaway

June 27 will feature Blaze x Barbie Game Day, with a Blaze x Barbie Game Day Rally Towel giveaway for the first 2,000 fans and a pre-game fan fest

Additional activations will take place throughout the ballpark and in the surrounding community leading up to and during the event.

The AUSL Signature Series is presented in collaboration with the Durham Bulls and local partners, including Discover Durham and the Durham Sports Commission.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from April 29, 2026

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