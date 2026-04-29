Alyssa Brito Throws Ceremonial First Pitch at Twins Game

Published on April 29, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Carolina Blaze News Release







Carolina Blaze infielder stepped onto the mound in Minneapolis to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Minnesota Twins hosted the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.

The Blaze infielder delivered the pitch to Twins infielder Royce Lewis and sat down for an interview with Fox 9 Minneapolis' Jim Rich during her visit. The appearance comes ahead of her first Athletes Unlimited Softball League season after the Blaze selected her with the No. 5 overall pick in the Allocation Draft in December's expansion draft.

The Blaze will open their 2026 season at home at Smith Family Stadium in Durham versus the Portland Cascade on June 9. Tickets are on sale now.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from April 29, 2026

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