Karlyn Pickens Brings the Heat and Picks up a Win in Pro Debut

Published on June 11, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Carolina Blaze News Release







Karlyn Pickens' professional debut lived up to the hype, striking out five and earning the win in the circle for the Carolina Blaze.

The Blaze defeated the Portland Cascade 11-2 in the run-rule victory, clinching the series after winning their second consecutive game to open the season.

"I felt really good. Just always... play with joy is the main thing," Pickens said.

Pickens logged a complete game, facing 21 batters and allowing only five hits with two earned runs and a walk.

She was one of three Lady Vols on the field. Tennessee's Director of Player Development, Aubrey Leach, is the Blaze's second baseman and a longtime pro. On the other side was pitcher Payton Gottshall, who had an inning of work for the Cascade.

Pickens also had a new battery mate in Reese Atwood, the Texas star she faced just a few weeks ago in the Women's College World Series.

"It was just amazing to see all the familiar faces that you're playing against and with. Players that I grew up watching and also got the privilege to play against in college. It was really special to be out there," Pickens said.

She had some serious run support behind her with the offense putting up 11 runs, seven of which came in the third inning. Seven different players accounted for the Blaze's 10 hits, including a 3-for-3 effort from infielder Ana Gold.

Pickens' mom and dad - Rebecca and Phillip - were in the stands supporting after making the drive from Weaverville, N.C.

The Blaze will aim to sweep their home-opening series against the Cascade on Thursday, June 11, at 5 p.m. ET. Tune in on CBS Sports Network or purchase tickets here.

Savanna Collins is the Senior Reporter for the AUSL. You can follow her on Instagram @savvyco.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from June 11, 2026

Karlyn Pickens Brings the Heat and Picks up a Win in Pro Debut - Carolina Blaze

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