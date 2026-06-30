Klingler Hits a Go-Ahead Grand Slam in Blaze Victory

Published on June 29, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Carolina Blaze News Release







The Carolina Blaze (7-5) trailed the first four innings in their Monday night match-up against the Oklahoma City Spark (5-9), but one swing from Baylee Klingler sealed a win.

The Spark led by four runs after putting up a two-spot in the first and third innings. Alyssa Brito led off the top of the fifth and took the first pitch she saw yard to put the Blaze on the board.

After two quick outs following the homer, the Blaze rallied. Aubrey Leach singled up the right side, then Reese Atwood reached on a fielding error. Dakota Kennedy was hit by a pitch to get aboard, which loaded the bases.

Then Klingler followed Brito's strategy, swinging at the first pitch. Her grand slam gave the Blaze a 5-4 lead that they never relinquished.

The Blaze have now registered a home run in seven games this season, including three multi-homer outings. Pitcher Keilani Ricketts earned her first win of the season after scattering three hits over 4.0 scoreless innings with one strikeout.

The Blaze took the first of a two-game Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) series at Tom Heath Field. They'll face the Spark again on Wednesday, July 1, in Oklahoma City at 7 p.m. ET.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from June 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.