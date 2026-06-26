Alyssa Brito and the Blaze Are Connecting over Coffee

Published on June 26, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Carolina Blaze News Release







The Carolina Blaze chemistry is brewing over a shot of espresso.

Infielder Alyssa Brito - who is also serving as the Blaze's barista - brought her espresso machine to Durham Bulls Athletic Park for the Athletes Unlimited Softball League Signature Series. Before the game, she made coffee for her teammates and coaches.

Blaze pitcher Karlyn Pickens shared a video of Brito making her a maple-smoked salt latte.

"I love making coffee for my friends," Brito said amid action in Thursday night's game versus the Utah Talons. "I love making coffee for these girls. It honestly gives me a way to connect with them, to love on them, to love on my coaches.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from June 26, 2026

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