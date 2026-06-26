Megan Grant Nominated for a 2026 ESPY

Published on June 26, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Portland Cascade News Release







Portland Cascade rookie Megan Grant has been nominated for an ESPY after a record-breaking senior season at UCLA.

ESPN announced nominees for 22 categories for its annual awards show on Thursday, and Grant is one of four athletes in the Best Record-Breaking Performance category.

Grant inked an astonishing new number in the NCAA Division 1 record books for single-season home runs, hitting 42 homers this year. She surpassed the previous mark of 27 home runs and finished her career as the Bruins' all-time home run leader with 91.

The 2026 ESPYS presented by Capital One celebrates the biggest names and moments in sports. Hosted by comedian Marcello Hernández, this year's awards show returns to New York City and will air live from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center.

Fan voting helps determine the ESPY winner. Fans may vote once per day from June 25 through July 15. Grant is in the category with Los Angeles Rams defensive end Myles Garrett, Norwegian cross-country skier Johannes Høsflot Klæbo, and Kenyan marathon runner Sabastian Sawe.

Grant's prolific season also earned her First Team All-American honors. She was named a top-three finalist for the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year. She hit for .455 on the season with a .639 on-base percentage and a whopping 1.308 slugging percentage. Grant was the Cascade's first overall pick in the 2026 Athletes Unlimited Softball League College Draft.

Savanna Collins is the Senior Reporter for the AUSL. You can follow her on Instagram @savvyco.







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