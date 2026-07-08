Kenzie Brown and the Cascade on the Winning End of a Pitcher's Duel with the Blaze

Published on July 8, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Portland Cascade News Release







It was fire versus on Tuesday night sellout in Hillsboro Ballpark as the two rookie arms for Portland Cascade (10-7) and Carolina Blaze (8-8) matched up.

Karlyn Pickens (clearly the fire with her heater of a fastball) and Kenzie Brown (who has a nasty change-up that can freeze batters) faced off in a pitcher's duel that ended in a 4-2 decision in favor of the Cascade.

Brown recorded her third complete game of the season and tallied nine strikeouts, moving to 3-2 on the year. She allowed two runs on four hits in the effort. Pickens dropped to 4-3 on the season after giving up four runs on three hits with two walks in the complete game effort.

A highlight of the game was the return of Paige Sinicki, who battled and beat breast cancer over the last eight months.

The Cascade offense capitalized on miscues by the Blaze defense and was aggressive in the base path. The game was scoreless until the fourth frame when Sis Bates plated a run, scoring on a fielding error after a single by outfielder Kendra Falby. Outfielder Sierra Sacco-Ferrie and infielder Tori Vidales each collected an RBI fielder's choice for a 3-0 lead.

They extended the score to 4-2 in the sixth when Sydney Stewart scored on a throwing error by Reese Atwood, who failed a pickoff attempt at third base.

The two-game series with the Blaze continues on Wednesday, July 12, at 5 p.m. PST. The game will be aired live on CBS Sports Network.

Savanna Collins is the Senior Reporter for the AUSL. You can follow her on Instagram @savvyco.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from July 8, 2026

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