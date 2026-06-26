Four Things We Loved About the Start of the Signature Series

Published on June 26, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) News Release







The Athletes Unlimited Softball League's first Signature Series kicked off on Thursday night and started with a tight ball game, an MVP performance from a local celebrity, and ended with a bang. The Talons (9-3) came out on top with a 3-2 victory over the Blaze (5-4), but fans were spoiled with a great matchup. These are four things we loved from game one of the softball showdown at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

1. Extra-innings pitcher's duel

This game was a nailbiter as Carolina and Utah were tied at 1-all through six innings. The Talons struck first with an RBI single in the top of the second. The Blaze answered back in the third. Pitcher Karlyn Pickens (4-1) suffered the first loss of her professional career after giving up three runs (one earned run) over 7.1 innings with four strikeouts. Reese Atwood closed the gap to 3-2 in the top of the eighth with an RBI single, but the Blaze didn't have enough for a walk-off win. Atwood also threw out two runners, marking the first time she has thrown out a runner this season.

2. Champ the bat dog

The MVP of the game - Most Valuable Paws in this instance - is Champ, the Labrador Retriever who served as the bat dog. Champ is three years old and is the Official Bat Dog for the Durham Bulls and Kicking Tee Retriever for NC State. He was a very good boy retrieving bats for the Blaze.

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3. North Carolina Courage in attendance

The game also drew support from the fellow professional women's sports teams in the Tar Heel State. The North Carolina Courage was in attendance to cheer on the new home team. Goalkeeper Molly Pritchard threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

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4. Postgame Fireworks

The Durham Bulls have a reputation for putting on one of the best fireworks shows in town, so the Blaze had to make a good impression, too. Athletes and fans stuck around for an incredible display after the game.

The series continues on Friday, June 26, at 6 p.m. ET.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from June 26, 2026

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