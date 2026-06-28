Korbe Otis and Kendra Falby Are Fueling Portland's Young Core

Published on June 27, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Portland Cascade News Release







The Portland Cascade may have the least established history of any Athletes Unlimited Softball League team, but that doesn't mean the roster didn't bring history of its own to Portland.

For Florida fans especially, the duo of Kendra Falby and Korbe Otis should be a familiar sight.

The pair entered Week 4 as the Cascade's leading hitters, and whether they're side by side in the outfield or batting one after the other in the lineup, the former Gators have helped set the tone offensively for the new franchise. Alongside rookie Megan Grant, Falby and Otis have formed a young core that has driven much of Portland's offensive success through the opening weeks of the season.

While their paths to the professional ranks looked different, both credit their time at Florida for preparing them for the demands of the AUSL.

"When you go to Florida, you are putting yourself in a setting of a culture of excellence," Otis said.

The pair learned under head coach Tim Walton, whose demanding practices often prepared players for pressure-packed situations before they ever stepped onto the field for a game.

"You see so many Gators that are successful in the league just because our practices were hard," Falby said. "Our practices were harder than the games, so we're used to pushing ourselves to that limit in practice so that the game doesn't feel as hard."

Now, they're bringing those lessons to Portland.

Two Sides of the Same Coin

Despite sharing a similar college background, Falby and Otis approach offense differently.

Falby is a versatile slapper capable of bunting, slapping and swinging away, often within the same at-bat. Otis is a more traditional on-base hitter whose game is built around preparation, discipline and timely production.

Despite their different styles in the box, two years spent together at Florida, where they often appeared back-to-back on the lineup card, created a connection that makes them a perfect offensive pairing in the Cascade lineup.

"We're Bluetooth connected," Otis said with a smile.

That familiarity often shows up on the field. Whether it's sensing when the other is about to take off for a stolen base or recognizing a change in approach at the plate, both players describe moments where communication isn't even necessary.

"We know each other like the back of our hands," Falby said. "I know what makes her tick. I know when to leave her alone, and she does the same for me."

As the Cascade continue building the identity of a brand new franchise, that chemistry provides a pre-established one-two punch in the lineup, whether Falby is leading off with Otis batting second, or Falby is setting the table from the nine-hole with Otis up next at the top of the order.

Falby's Instinct-Driven Approach

If you've watched Falby at the plate this season, you've probably noticed her draw a line in the dirt before stepping into the batter's box.

The routine serves as a visual cue that helps the center fielder position herself for slapping. Even on turf fields, where the line doesn't actually appear, the ritual remains the same.

But the line doesn't necessarily mean that Falby is planning to slap.

Falby, who was a four-year lineup staple at Florida (2022-2025), has spent years developing the ability to bunt, slap and swing away interchangeably. Now she makes lightning-fast adjustments based on the opposing defense and what feels right in the moment.

"Honestly, I didn't really get very comfortable with it until my junior year," Falby said.

An approach that once included constant second-guessing has now become second nature.

"In that moment, it's kind of just picking what I feel comfortable with, and just going with my gut," she said.

That confidence has continued to grow since her college career ended. After serving as a student assistant coach at Florida in 2026, Falby entered the AUSL season with a new perspective while continuing to trust the routines that helped her become one of the most productive hitters in Gators history.

Her definition of success has also evolved.

"Old me would have been like, 'Oh my God, I didn't get a hit,'" Falby said.

Now, she focuses less on the outcome and more on helping the rest of the lineup in any way she can.

"I think just being able to see a lot of pitches," Falby said. "Even if you don't get on base and you're able to see a lot of pitches, I think that's very helpful for the lineup behind you."

That mentality has helped make her a natural fit near the top of the order, where every at-bat becomes an opportunity to gather information and create opportunities for the hitters behind her.

Otis' Analytical Offensive Plan

Like Falby, instinct is ultimately a key part of Otis' offensive approach. But until the moment she steps into the box, her preparation is driven by analysis.

As the first Division I athlete in her family, Otis forged her path through hard work, studying the game, and a willingness to learn from failure.

"Failure is the greatest feedback," Otis said.

The lesson has followed her from Louisville (2022-2023) to Florida (2024-2025) and now into the pro space.

During the offseason, Otis balanced her softball career with work as a clinical research fellow in Gainesville, where she helped conduct research in the department of cardiothoracic surgery. The analytical mindset she brings to that work often carries over into softball.

Otis studies opposing pitchers, watches film, and enters games with a plan.

"I'm an analytical hitter until I hit the box," she said.

Once she steps into the batter's box, her mind quiets.

"I'm definitely one that loves film. I love to do my homework on people," Otis said. "But then, when I get in the box, my whole goal is to just react and let my swing work for me."

The method for getting on base may differ from Falby's, but the result is often the same.

Together, they're helping set the table for the rest of the Cascade lineup's success.

Setting the Table for the Cascade's Inaugural Season

While Falby and Otis have helped establish the identity of the Cascade offense, they haven't done it alone.

The pair are part of a young core that includes rookie Megan Grant, but they've also benefited from veteran leadership throughout the clubhouse from players like Tori Vidales and Sis Bates.

That combination of youth and experience has helped Portland remain among the league's most competitive teams during its first season.

According to head coach Tairia Flowers, Falby and Otis bring effective levels of pressure and consistency to the top of the lineup.

"They've got good power. They make the defense have to step up," Flowers said. "Every time [Otis and Falby] are hitting the ball hard, they have to make plays...Kendra's speed, even Korbe's, is making them have to rush some of those plays."

It's the type of pressure both players learned to create as Gators in Gainesville.

Now, they're doing it together again in Portland, helping lay the foundation for a franchise still authoring the script for its very first season.

Siera Jones is the digital media reporter at Athletes Unlimited. You can follow her on Instagram and X @ sieraajones .







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