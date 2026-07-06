Carley Hoover Tosses a CG with Plenty of Run Support from a Surging Portland Offense

Published on July 6, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Portland Cascade News Release







What a difference a day makes. After being run-ruled by Oklahoma City and losing three in a row, the Portland Cascade set a new tone on both side of the ball with a 8-4 victory over the Spark.

Carley Hoover earned the win in the cirlce, throwing a complete game while Kendra Falby went two-for-three in the outing.

"We got to play loose, and that's something that I think we did well tonight," Head Coach Tairia Flowers said.

Korbe Otis started the charge, leading off not only the lineup but the game with a solo shot in the first inning.

But it was in the third frame where they came alive as a group, putting up a seven-spot. Otis scored on a wild pitch for her second run of the night, then Kendra Falby roped a triple off the left-center field wall to clear the bases and collect three RBI.

Read: Korbe Otis and Kendra Falby's Florida Connection Is Fueling Portland's Young Offensive Core

Sydney Stewart also scored a run with a single that found the grass. Mia Davidson was the last of the barrage, hitting her first AUSL home run.

The win was an improvement in the ledger for the Cascade against the Spark, which has had the team's number. Coming into Sunday night, the Cascade were 1-3 against Oklahoma City and 7-4 against all other teams. This has been in large part due to Portland pitchers struggling against the Sparks' explosive lineup.

Hoover said she the mentality of coming at the Spark offense "nine versus one" gave her a confident approach.

"I was actually really excited to face them. ¬©I think they're a great offense, and every time through the lineup, it was a challenge, and it was fun. They adjusted, we adjusted," Hoover said.

She had plenty of run support behind her, but still held the Spark to four runs in the victory. Hoover finished with a final line of 7 IP, 5 H, 4 R/ER, 1 BB, 6 K, 110 pitches-72 strikes and upped her record to 2-0.

The Cascade headed back to Portland for the team's longest home stand of the season. They'll finish the 2026 season with nine straight games at Hillsboro Ballpark. The stretch in front of their Rose City faithful begins on July 7 against the Carolina Blaze.

Savanna Collins is the Senior Reporter for the AUSL. You can follow her on Instagram @savvyco.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from July 6, 2026

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