Montana Fouts Shuts out the Blaze, Moves to a League-Best Five Wins

Published on June 26, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) News Release







The Utah Talons (10-3) continue to roll, now onto their seventh win in a row this season with a 3-1 victory. The streak has been defined by elite pitching against the Carolina Blaze (5-5) on Friday night, as Montana Fouts dominated in the circle yet again.

Fouts improved to a league-best 5-1 and threw her fifth complete game in 2026. She did not walk a batter and scattered just four hits from the Blaze across seven frames of work. Her ERA stands at 1.47 through her 38 innings pitched this year, the most of any arm in the AUSL.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by AUSL (@theauslofficial)

The Talons have now outscored their opponents by a 35-10 margin during their seven-game win streak.

Fouts has tallied three or more strikeouts in all six of her outings this season after closing Friday night with six strikeouts. She leads the AUSL with 34 total Ks.

Meanwhile, the offense has steadily improved throughout the streak. Outfielder Jadelyn Allchin has hit safely in seven consecutive games. Rookie catcher Sarah Gordon has come alive in this series, going 4-for-6 with three runs batted in against the Blaze over the last two games. She entered the series with just one at-bat in her first four games.

The Talons pushed across two runs in the first inning with Kailey Wyckoff logging an RBI. AJ Andrews scored on a throwing error. They tacked on another in the fourth with an RBI from Gordon to score Sahvanna Jaquish.

The Signature Series against the Blaze will conclude on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Savanna Collins is the Senior Reporter for the AUSL. You can follow her on Instagram @savvyco.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from June 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.