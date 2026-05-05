Bandits Add Defensive Depth at 2026 AUSL College Draft

Published on May 4, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Chicago Bandits News Release







The Chicago Bandits utilized their first pick of the 2026 Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) College Draft to add depth to their catchers. With the fifth overall pick, General Manager Jenny Dalton-Hill selected Jocelyn Erickson, a two-time Rawlings Gold Glove winner out of Florida. They also added defensive depth with infielders Taryn Kern and Ailana Agbayani with their 11th and 13th picks, respectively.

Round 1, Pick 5: Jocelyn Erickson, Catcher, Florida

Adding another catcher to the roster was a priority for the Bandits, and they not only got an experienced athlete behind the dish but also a big bat in Jocelyn Erickson. Erickson has been the mainstay for the Florida Gators for three straight seasons. Her well-rounded skills earned her the 2024 NFCA Division I Player of the Year award and SEC Player of the Year. She's on track for her best season yet offensively, with a .403 average, .824 slugging percentage, and 19 home runs through 56 games.

Round 2, Pick 11: Taryn Kern, Infielder, Stanford

Kern can play both middle infield positions and adds a lefty bat to the lineup. The 2023 Big Ten Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year is matching those stellar numbers from her freshman season on her last run, now at Stanford. She's paced the team in offensive categories like slugging percentage and OPS. Last year, she posted the fourth-best slugging percentage in program history at a .774 clip and set the Cardinals record for home runs with 19.

Round 3, Pick 13: Ailana Agbayani, Infielder, Oklahoma

Agbayani has been Oklahoma's everyday second baseman for two seasons, but she also played shortstop at BYU before transferring. She earned the 2025 Rawlings Gold Glove award last year at second base with a .989 fielding percentage. She also brings another left-handed batter option to the Bandits lineup. Agbayani is currently posting the biggest offensive numbers of her career, tallying a .385 batting average, six home runs, 29 RBIs, 43 runs, and a .566 slugging percentage.

The three Bandits draftees will have the opportunity to sign and join the team when their NCAA season has ended. Chicago will open up the season on June 9 in Salt Lake City, Utah, to face the Utah Talons in a three-game series. They will make their home debut on June 13. Tickets are on sale now.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from May 4, 2026

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