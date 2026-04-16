Jocelyn Alo Announces Birth of Her Baby with Husband, Bobby Evans Jr.

Published on April 16, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Chicago Bandits News Release







Chicago Bandits outfielder and Oklahoma star Jocelyn Alo became a mom last week. Alo and her husband, former NFL player Bobby Evans Jr., announced the birth of their son on social media on Tuesday.

Bobby Joe Evans III, or B3, as they plan to nickname him, was born on April 9. Alo and Evans met at the University of Oklahoma, where they both were athletes. Alo played softball and is one of the most decorated athletes in program history, while Evans was a standout offensive lineman for the Sooners football team. Alo and Evans were married in 2025.

"In this season of life, I'm just soaking up all the love from everyone surrounding my little family! I'm so overjoyed to have my little boy here and want to give a shout-out to my husband for taking care of both of us!" Alo told the AUSL.

Alo was drafted by the Bandits in the Allocation Draft and previously played with the Oklahoma City Spark as an independent team. Alo was crowned the "Home Run Queen" when she broke the NCAA all-time HRs record in her senior season, finishing with 122 total in her collegiate career. She holds multiple NCAA and OU offensive career records.

Evans is a Super Bowl Champion (LVI) with the LA Rams. He was selected by the Rams in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft and played four seasons with the team.

Savanna Collins is the Senior Reporter for the AUSL. You can follow her on Instagram @savvyco.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from April 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.