Celebrating Black History Month: Odicci Alexander-Bennett - AUSL Bandits

Black History Month is an observance dedicated to honoring the culture, achievements, and contributions of Black people throughout history.

The Athletes Unlimited Softball League was founded on principles of innovation, inclusion, and excellence and is committed to promoting awareness and celebrating Black excellence. This February, the AUSL is highlighting influential Black players in softball.

Odicci Alexander-Bennett is a standout pitcher from James Madison University who rose to stardom during the 2021 Women's College World Series after making one of the most iconic plays in tournament history - a game-saving diving tag at home plate. That year, she was named the D1 Softball Women of the Year, Softball America's NCAA Pitcher of the Year, and was nominated for the Best Female College Athlete ESPY Award. She was a two-way player at JMU, excelling in the circle with an 81-18 career record while authoring a .337 career batting average and ranking fourth in program history with 39 career home runs.

Question: Your performance at the WCWS quickly shot you to stardom, but you have been an elite athlete long before then. How did your preparation ahead of time allow you to succeed on one of softball's biggest stages?

Alexander-Bennett: I think what people saw at the WCWS was really just years of preparation coming together at the right moment. Long before that stage, I was putting in work when no one was watching, and focusing on fundamentals, mental toughness, and learning how to stay composed under pressure. I prepared for those moments long before they arrived, so when the stage got bigger, the moment didn't feel bigger than my preparation. I trusted my training, my routine, and my mindset, and that allowed me to just compete freely.

Question: How important is it to surround yourself with a strong support system while playing a high-level sport? Who is that support system for you?

Alexander-Bennett: It's everything. Playing at a high level comes with pressure, expectations, and sacrifices, and you can't do it alone. My support system keeps me grounded and reminds me who I am outside of softball. That includes my family, my husband, my children, my coaches, teammates, and people who genuinely care about me as a person and not just as an athlete. The ones who have paved the way for this softball generation now, and just having people who believe in you, who pray for you, and who hold you accountable makes all the difference.

Question: When young athletes look at your career so far, what do you hope they take away?

Alexander-Bennett: I hope they see that success isn't linear and that your journey doesn't have to look like anyone else's. I want them to understand the value of consistency, resilience, and self-belief. There will be setbacks, doubt, and adversity, but those moments don't define you.

How you respond does. I also hope they learn that it's okay to grow, change, and evolve, both as an athlete and as a person.

Question: What has been your all-time favorite moment while playing softball?

Alexander-Bennett: Honestly, it's hard to pick just one, but my favorite moments are the ones where preparation met opportunity, when I felt completely present and confident on the field, competing with my teammates and embracing the moment. Of course, the WCWS stands out, but there are also quieter moments, like practicing breakthroughs, wins with teammates, and personal growth, that meant just as much to me.

Question: During the season, what is one non-softball-related thing that you do to help yourself be a better athlete?

Alexander-Bennett: I prioritize my mental and emotional health.

Whether that's spending quality time with my family, leaning into my faith, journaling, or simply allowing myself moments to rest and reset, it helps me stay balanced. When I'm healthy mentally and emotionally, I'm a better athlete, teammate, and leader on the field.

The Chicago Bandits open up the 2026 season on June 9. For tickets and more information, go to https://theausl.com/bandits/







