2026 AUSL Championship to Take Place at Texas A&M

Published on April 16, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) News Release







College Station, Texas - The Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) today announced that the 2026 AUSL Championship, along with the league's play-in game, will be held at Texas A&M University in College Station at Davis Diamond, bringing the final weekend of the league's regular season to one of the premier softball venues in the country.

With the league's expansion from four to six teams this year, the AUSL playoff format is also expanding to include a play-in game between the second- and third-ranked teams, with the top-performing team earning a bye into the best-of-three AUSL Championship. The play-in game will take place on Thursday, July 23, while the AUSL Championship will begin on Saturday, July 25. Game 1 of the AUSL Championship will air nationally on ABC, marking the first professional softball game ever to be broadcast on network television. The other games will all air on ESPN.

A 24-hour presale for AUSL season ticket holders will begin today at 10:00 am CT, with tickets available to the general public beginning Friday, April 17, at 10:00 am CT.

College Station was selected as the host site in partnership with Compete College Station, Texas A&M Athletics and the 12th Man Foundation. The city's combination of a premier softball facility, strong partnership with Texas A&M and proven track record of hosting championship-level events made it a natural choice to host the league's final weekend.

"We're thrilled to bring the AUSL Championship to College Station and Texas A&M," said AUSL Commissioner Kim Ng. "This is one of the top softball venues in the country, and College Station has established itself as a premier destination for major sporting events. The combination of elite facilities, a passionate fan base and a strong local partnership makes this an ideal setting for our championship weekend."

"We're excited to welcome the AUSL to College Station for the 2026 Championship," said City of College Station Mayor John Nichols. "Softball runs deep here, and hosting this championship at one of the nation's premier collegiate venues is a natural fit. It's an opportunity to showcase the strength of our partnership with Texas A&M, create a high-level experience for athletes and fans and introduce new audiences to everything that makes College Station stand out. Events like this continue to elevate our profile as a destination for top-tier competition."

The 12th Man Foundation will support ticketing and promotional efforts for the event.

The AUSL Regular Season begins June 9, with the Carolina Blaze, Chicago Bandits, Oklahoma City Spark, Portland Cascade, Texas Volts and defending champions the Utah Talons competing for this year's AUSL Championship. Tickets are on sale now.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from April 16, 2026

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