Chicago Bandits Announce 2026 Schedule, Single Game Tickets

Published on March 23, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Chicago Bandits News Release







Rosemont, Illinois - The Chicago Bandits today announced their full 2026 schedule, along with details for single game ticket sales. Single game tickets will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, March 24, at 10 a.m. CT. Presale begins today at 10 a.m. CT. The Bandits will open their home schedule at The Stadium at Parkway Bank Sports Complex on June 13 at 1 p.m. CT against the Oklahoma City Spark.

The AUSL season will culminate with the AUSL Championship airing nationally on ABC.

The team will be led by General Manager Jenny Dalton-Hill, a three-time Women's College World Series (WCWS) champion at the University of Arizona, alongside Head Coach Shonda Stanton, a decorated coach at Indiana University, having guided the Hoosiers to three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, a first in program history. The Bandits roster also features 2025 AUSL MVP and Hitter of the Year Erin Coffel, pitcher Odicci Alexander-Bennett and infielder Skylar Wallace amid a lineup of world-class athletes.

Rosemont has served as the home of Athletes Unlimited Softball since its 2020 inception and offers an outstanding, centrally located venue for Midwest fans. Chicago is the ideal market to build the next era of professional softball, honoring tradition while pushing the sport forward.

The Bandits will join the Carolina Blaze, Oklahoma City Spark, Portland Cascade, Texas Volts and Utah Talons in the six-team league, which begins play on June 9.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from March 23, 2026

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