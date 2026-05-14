Bella Dayton Makes Warehouse Cricket Debut with Jomboy Media

Published on May 14, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Chicago Bandits News Release







Chicago Bandits outfielder Bella Dayton made her Warehouse Games cricket debut this week in Jomboy Media's "Captain's League", showing that her skills on the softball field translate well to the cricket pitch.

Playing for the Knasty, Dayton took part in the latest edition of the Warehouse Games series as athletes and creators competed in warehouse cricket, and she showed off the offensive pop that she's known to display in the batter's box.

She is not the first AUSL player to appear in the Jomboy warehouse in recent months. Earlier this year, Utah Talons catcher Sharlize Palacios and pitcher Montana Fouts participated in a Warehouse challenge.

Dayton's appearance adds another crossover moment between AUSL athletes and the popular Warehouse Games series ahead of the 2026 AUSL season.

Dayton and the Bandits will open up the season on June 9 in Salt Lake City, Utah, where they will face the Utah Talons in a three-game series. The team will make its home debut on June 13. Tickets are on sale now.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from May 14, 2026

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