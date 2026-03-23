Portland Cascade Announce 2026 Schedule, Single Game Tickets

Published on March 23, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Portland Cascade News Release







Hillsboro, Oregon - The Portland Cascade today announced their 2026 schedule, along with details for single-game ticket sales. Single game tickets will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, March 24, at 10 a.m. PT. The presale begins today at 10 a.m. PT. The Cascade will open their home schedule at Hillsboro Ballpark on June 18 at 6 p.m. PT against the Oklahoma City Spark.

The AUSL season will culminate with the AUSL Championship airing nationally on ABC.

The team will be led by General Manager Jami Lobpries, who is rooted in building the success of future softball players as she served as the CEO of Alliance Fastpitch, alongside Head Coach Tairia Flowers, a decorated coach and at Loyola Marymount University, having guided the Lions to consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, as well as winning two Olympic medals with Team USA. In addition to former Washington standout Sis Bates and former Oregon Ducks star Paige Sinicki, the Cascade's roster also features former University of Oklahoma star Sam Landry, and U.S. national team member Kelly Maxwell, amid a lineup of world-class athletes.

The Cascade will join the Carolina Blaze, Chicago Bandits, Oklahoma City Spark, Texas Volts and Utah Talons in the six-team league, which begins play on June 9.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from March 23, 2026

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