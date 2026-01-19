Sis Bates Returns to the Pacific Northwest with Cascade

Sis Bates was 11 years old when she watched Washington win the Women's College World Series. While the Huskies celebrated their 2009 title, Bates turned to her dad and said, "I'm going to play there."

It was a seed planted that flourished into reality. Bates moved from central California to Seattle for college. She had an All-American career, skyrocketing to fame as one of the best shortstops in softball, and Bates became synonymous with the program. She even stayed on staff for two years after graduation.

Now, that connection came full circle as the Cascade announced its home city in Portland, Oregon. Sis Bates is headed back to the Pacific Northwest.

"I'm from California, and I played at Washington, so it's like smack dab in the middle. I feel like the luckiest human that's ever existed to be here and to help share a sport that has given me so much," Bates told Portland local press on Thursday. "I can't wait to be in this community and to be able to share something that we love so much."

The Cascade is the newest expansion franchise of the Athletes Unlimited Softball League. The AUSL announced home cities for the league's six teams earlier this week, establishing teams in Portland, Oregon (Cascade); Durham, North Carolina (Blaze); Chicago, Illinois (Bandits); Austin, Texas (Volts); Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (Spark); and Salt Lake City, Utah (Talons).

Last summer, the AUSL's inaugural season was a cross-country tour with four teams, as the league brought the product to 12 locations across the country and tested markets to determine the teams' permanent locations.

Portland was the only location that wasn't visited by the league. Instead, they played in Bates' home: Husky Softball Stadium at the University of Washington. The league sold out the series, with some fans even entering the football stadium to watch from the adjacent bleachers.

"The crowd there was insane. I know that that is going to be what's happening here. I know that our people show up, and they love women's sports," Bates said.

AUSL Commissioner Kim Ng echoed Bates' sentiment at the press conference.

"This market, Portland-Hillsborough, a market that embraces innovation, inclusion, and high-level competition, was a natural fit for the AUSL and its athletes," Ng said.

Portland launched a campaign last year to be the "epicenter of women's sports, " but it's an identity the city has long embraced, supporting youth, collegiate athletics, and the pros. The Cascade will be a sister franchise to the Thorns FC, an NWSL team with the best attendance in the league, and the Fire, a WNBA expansion franchise.

Playing in the Pacific Northwest during college, Bates is no stranger to that fervor for women's sports. Washington ranks in the Top 20 nationally for attendance.

Bates was a five-year letter winner at UW from 2017 to 2021. She was a three-time All-American and three-time Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year. On the international stage, Bates has represented Team USA for many years, earning a gold medal at the Pan American Games and silver at the 2024 WBSC World Cup.

Bates is a veteran pro with five years of experience. She was drafted to the Volts for the AUSL's inaugural season last year. She was selected by Portland Cascade General Manager Jami Lopbries at the AUSL Draft on Dec. 8, alongside 11 teammates.

The Cascade roster, coached by Olympic gold medalist Tairia Flowers, features AUSL athletes from the inaugural season and a pool of new players. Each AUSL team will carry a 16-player roster, and additions will be made at the college draft later in the spring.

"I think we're going to be really gritty... really competitive, and we're going to play with a lot of joy. So I'm excited to bring that [to Portland] and get to share it with you guys all the time," Bates said.

Opening Day for the Cascade is June 9, but their first home series begins on June 18 with a three-game series vs. the Oklahoma City Spark. Season tickets are on sale now.

