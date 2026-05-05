Portland Cascade Add Defense, Big Bats in 2026 College Draft

Published on May 4, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Portland Cascade News Release







The Portland Cascade have been in a unique spot this offseason, building the roster from scratch as one of the Athletes Unlimited Softball League expansion franchises for year two. General Manager Jami Lopbries left plenty of room on the roster to select young talent at the 2026 AUSL College Draft.

The Cascade had the fourth, ninth, 15th, and 17th overall picks. They selected two utilities, a catcher, and another arm for the pitching staff.

Megan Grant, Utility, UCLA

Grant can add needed power to the Cascade lineup and is expected to be an immediate starter for the team should she sign when her NCAA season concludes. She has started for UCLA since her freshman season and has never logged a season batting average below .333. A two-time NFCA All-American, Grant can play all over the field and gives the Cascade defensive options.

She has been on an incredible hitting streak her senior year, logging a slash line of .477 / .646 / 1.326.

Sydney Stewart, Catcher, Arizona

Stewart has been an impact player at Arizona for two years after transferring to the Wildcats program from Washington. While she primarily starts behind the dish, she's also logged time at first base and as the designated player. The Cascade needed another catcher, with only one picked up in the Expansion Draft in December. Another athlete to hit for power, Stewart ranked second in the Big 12 Conference in home runs, slugging percentage, and on-base percentage in 2025. Plus, her OPS was 1.361, earning her second-team NFCA All-American honors for the first time in her career.

Kenzie Brown, Right-Handed Pitcher, Arizona State

The addition of Brown will bring the Cascade pitching staff to five arms, and the righty hurler out of Arizona State has proven consistency. She is coming off the best season of her career as an NFCA First-Team All-American in 2025. She led the teams with 19 wins in 35 pitching appearances that included 19 starts in the circle. She has a high K-rate too; as a junior, Brown struck out 40.5% of batters she faced.

Kenleigh Cahalan, Utility, Florida

Cahalan brings defensive flexibility to the Portland roster, but her biggest impact might come from her ability to play the corners. Although she has been the Gators' everyday shortstop this season, she plays an incredible third base. Last season, she batted a career-best .302 with 10 home runs and 40 RBIs. She's improved on those numbers during her senior run; through 56 games this season, Cahalan has logged a slash line of .379/.449/.718.

The four Portland draftees will have the opportunity to sign and join the team when their NCAA season has ended. The Cascade will open the season on June 9 in Durham, North Carolina, against the Carolina Blaze in a three-game series. They will make their home debut on June 18. Tickets are on sale now.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from May 4, 2026

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