2026 AUSL College Draft Results

Published on May 4, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) News Release







The reputation of an Athletes Unlimited Softball League Golden Ticket precedes it, but that didn't prevent the shock and surprise for the 17 college athletes who received one this year. Golden Tickets were presented at NCAA softball games across the country this spring, declaring the top talent selected in the AUSL College Draft.

A final surprise was revealed on Monday night, revealing which teams the athletes were selected by.

Tennessee pitcher Karlyn Pickens was selected first overall by the Carolina Blaze, who received the No. 1 pick due to season standings last year. In all, this draft class represents 13 schools and five conferences (eight from the SEC, four from the Big 10, three from the Big 12, one from the ACC, and one from the Missouri Valley Conference).

Here are the complete results from the 2026 AUSL College Draft.

Round 1

1. Carolina Blaze | Karlyn Pickens, Pitcher, Tennessee

2. Texas Volts | NiJaree Canady, Pitcher, Texas Tech

3. Oklahoma City Spark | Maya Johnson, Pitcher, Belmont

4. Portland Cascade | Megan Grant, Utility, UCLA

5. Chicago Bandits | Jocelyn Erickson, Catcher

6. Utan Talons | Jordan Woolery, Infielder, UCLA

Read More: Carolina Blaze select Karlyn Pickens with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 AUSL College Draft

Round 2

7. Blaze | Reese Atwood, Catcher, Texas

8. Volts | Leighanne Goode, Infielder, Florida

9. Cascade | Sydney Stewart, Catcher, Arizona

10. Spark | Peja Goold, Pitcher, Mississippi State

11. Bandits | Taryn Kern, Infielder, Stanford

12. Talons | Taylor Tinsley, Pithcer, UCLA

Round 3

13. Bandits | Ailana Agbayani, Infielder, Oklahoma

14. Spark | Amari Harper, Utility, Oregon

15. Cascade | Kenzie Brown, Pitcher, Arizona State

16. Blaze | Dakota Kennedy, Outfielder, Arkansas

Round 4

17. Cascade | Kenleigh Cahalan, Utility, Florida

Opening Day for the AUSL is slated for June 9, with all six teams kicking off the 2026 season. The full AUSL game schedule and tickets are available.

Savanna Collins







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from May 4, 2026

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