Williams, Wallace Among 9 Bandits to Compete in 2026 All-Star Cup
Published on July 21, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)
Chicago Bandits News Release
Nine Chicago Bandits players will continue competing in Rosemont, Illinois, this August in the 2026 Athletes Unlimited Softball League All-Star Cup.
The AUSL All-Star Cup is a four-series season from Aug. 8 to 30 in which 45 professional softball players compete to become the individual champion utilizing Athletes Unlimited's innovative format. Teams are hand-picked by the top athletes on the leaderboard each series. The 2026 All-Star Cup will feature 12 games at Parkway Bank Sports Complex.
The roster features league-leading hitter Sami Williams, Skylar Wallace and Kat Sandercock. Check out the full list below.
Ailana Agbayani - Middle Infielder
Bella Dayton - Outfielder
Amber Fiser - Right-Handed Pitcher
Mary Iakopo - Catcher
Lexi Kilfoyl - Right-Handed Pitcher
Kat Sandercock - Right-Handed Pitcher
Skylar Wallace - Outfielder
Sami Williams - Corner Infielder
Morgan Zerkle - Outfielder
The 2026 AUSL All-Star Cup begins on August 8 at 7 p.m. ET in Rosemont, Illinois. Tickets are on sale now.
Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from July 21, 2026
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- Cascade Lands the Final Playoff Spot After Spark Loss - Portland Cascade
- 9 Utah Talons Selected to Compete in 2026 AUSL All-Star Cup - Utah Talons
- Williams, Wallace Among 9 Bandits to Compete in 2026 All-Star Cup - Chicago Bandits
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