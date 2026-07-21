Williams, Wallace Among 9 Bandits to Compete in 2026 All-Star Cup

Published on July 21, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Chicago Bandits News Release







Nine Chicago Bandits players will continue competing in Rosemont, Illinois, this August in the 2026 Athletes Unlimited Softball League All-Star Cup.

The AUSL All-Star Cup is a four-series season from Aug. 8 to 30 in which 45 professional softball players compete to become the individual champion utilizing Athletes Unlimited's innovative format. Teams are hand-picked by the top athletes on the leaderboard each series. The 2026 All-Star Cup will feature 12 games at Parkway Bank Sports Complex.

The roster features league-leading hitter Sami Williams, Skylar Wallace and Kat Sandercock. Check out the full list below.

Ailana Agbayani - Middle Infielder

Bella Dayton - Outfielder

Amber Fiser - Right-Handed Pitcher

Mary Iakopo - Catcher

Lexi Kilfoyl - Right-Handed Pitcher

Kat Sandercock - Right-Handed Pitcher

Skylar Wallace - Outfielder

Sami Williams - Corner Infielder

Morgan Zerkle - Outfielder

The 2026 AUSL All-Star Cup begins on August 8 at 7 p.m. ET in Rosemont, Illinois. Tickets are on sale now.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from July 21, 2026

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